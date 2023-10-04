Below Deck Down Under’s Captain Jason reveals which cast members he still talks to

For those who were wondering, Below Deck Down Under’s Captain Jason Chambers keeps in touch with both Season 1 and Season 2’s crew.

Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under had tons of cast members coming on and off of the yacht, probably because of all of the firings.

Captain Jason Chambers nearly broke the franchise record after he terminated the positions of three different crew members for reasons ranging from docking trouble to sexual misconduct.

With so many stars to begin with, and then the replacement crew to get to know, it’s a wonder how even viewers were able to keep up with them all.

Yet, it seems as though the captain genuinely found a way to form a great bond with the Season 2 stars.

Instagram Below Deck Down Under cast

Who does Below Deck Down Under’s Captain Jason talk to?

On October 1, Captain Jason spoke with TV Insider about the second season and whether or not he has been keeping up with his crew.

He explained that, “I spoke to Margot probably a week ago. I talk to Tzarina [Mace-Ralph] as well. Harry [van Vliet] and Culver [Bradbury]. I caught up with them.”

Season 2 did not have the same exact cast as the premiere season of the series. Thankfully though, the captain has not forgotten about the OG crew, even the member he wasn’t particularly fond of on-screen.

Jason said, “I still talk to Ben [Crawley] and Jamie [Sayed] from season 1 as well. I even spoke to Chef Ryan [James] not too long ago. We had our differences as well, but we still are all back on board and know everything is coming from a good place.”

Weirdly, the captain did not mention his current speaking terms with Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott. But, given their fan-favorite friendship on-screen, maybe he figured it was a given that the two still keep in touch.

To stay updated on Below Deck Down Under and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.