Below Deck Down Under’s Captain Jason debuts Youtube channel amid firing backlash

Captain Jason Chambers from Below Deck Down Under

Below Deck Down Under star Captain Jason Chambers has tuned out the negativity he’s been receiving from fans, and is now focusing his energy on a new YouTube channel.

When Captain Jason Chambers isn’t busy managing his crew members on Below Deck Down Under, he’s coming up with creative new ideas for his YouTube channel.

Amid the backlash the captain has received following the firing of Adam Kodra, Jason has been ignoring the negativity and is instead focusing on his debut channel. According to the captain, his videos will focus on travel, health, and wellness.

Captain Chambers from Below Deck Down Under debuts YouTube channel

Captain Jason Chambers has become a fan favorite on Below Deck Down Under for his soft-spoken nature and professionalism. Lately, though, the leader of the Northern Sun has been facing a load of backlash from fans of the reality series. Ever since firing Adam Kodra, audiences have been turning their back on the captain.

Yet Jason is ignoring the negativity for the time being and is instead hoping to spread positivity with his vlogging channel, which debuted at the end of August.

According to Jason (via Instagram,) he is excited to explore this creative endeavor and encourages fans to pitch content ideas for his vlog.

“Follow me on YouTube to meet the people along the way as I travel and explore places, learn more about health, and a few projects I have in the pipeline.”

He adds, “It’s a platform I can load up long content and start to see what you all like and subjects that we both can learn from. This is the start. Remember I’m a captain, not a digital creator so watch that journey too.”

So far, the captain has garnered over 500 followers with 3 full-length videos uploaded and several shorts. Be sure to check out his YouTube channel, CaptainJChambers.

Stay tuned for more episodes of Below Deck Down Under on Bravo.