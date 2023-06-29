Below Deck Down Under: Where is Jamie Sayed now?

Jamie Sayed had his fair share of controversies while on Below Deck Down Under, but where is the Bosun now that filming has wrapped?

Season 1 of Below Deck’s Australian spin-off was packed with memorable and shocking moments. One of Down Under’s most controversial crewmates was none other than 37-year-old Bosun, Jamie Sayed.

After causing issues with the rest of his coworkers — including Captain Jason Chambers — fans considered Sayed the “worst” of the crew. He was ultimately cemented as one of season 1’s biggest villains.

But with Down Under renewed for a second season and the problematic Bosun not set to return, viewers are wondering where Sayed is now.

Peacock Jamie Sayad caused a fair share of controversial moments while on Down Under’s first season

While initially praised for reprimanding inexperienced deckhand Benny Crawley, Sayed’s popularity quickly dipped as the show progressed.

Viewers were not impressed with Sayed’s aggression, which often resulted in him swearing and shouting at those around him.

He ultimately finished the season on the bad side of many fellow cast members but has stood by his management of the crew. Sayad said, “Love me or hate me, at the end of the day, I did my best as a bosun.”

Sayad has also spoken to TV Insider about the brief flirtationship he shared with third stew Magda Ziomek before finding out she had a boyfriend at the time.

When asked if there was any chance of a romance between the two now that Ziomek’s previous relationship had ended, Sayad had this to say: “We were just good friends. We’ve met up in person since, and we’ve had laughs and drinks together and all that, but no, there’s none of that relationship happening. I see her more like a sister.”

Since filming wrapped, Sayad has moved to Florida where he is still working in yachting today. He is also working on obtaining his helicopter pilot license, a dream he had previously discussed on the show.

