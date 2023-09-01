Below Deck Down Under viewers shocked over João’s “redemption arc” as new crew member takes on villain role 

Fans initially weren’t happy to see João from Below Deck return to the series, but now viewers are starting to admire his growth. Meanwhile, viewers have cast a new villain within the crew.

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 has reintroduced João Franco into the reality series as the new bosun. In previous versions of Below Deck, João has gained a villainous title for his rude and juvenile behavior.

The bosun may have earned a bad reputation in the franchise, but viewers can’t help but change their minds about João in Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under. In fact, it seems as though a different crew member has replaced João as the new villain of the Bravo series.

João redeems himself in season 2 of Below Deck Down Under

From what we have seen so far of the new bosun, João seems like a totally different person who genuinely cares about his fellow yachties for a change.

Meanwhile, fans of the reality series are convinced that the chief entertainment officer, Culver Bradbury, is the newest antagonist of the season.

Not only has his behavior been questionable when it comes to his social relations, (i.e. the Tzarina and Jaimee love triangle,) but his skills as a deckhand have also been iffy.

Because of Culver’s behavior in Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under, fans are wondering if he has replaced João as the least likable crew member.

“Okay wow, I am living for new and improved João!!” one fan wrote on the Below Deck Down Under subreddit. “He has really grown as a person…Culver, meanwhile, stinks. His immaturity has really been showing and his attitude toward Joao is just…not it.”

Another agreed, writing, “João is getting better and better each season. He is in no way the same person we met in med s3! We love the growth.”

Meanwhile, another fan pointed out the difference between João and Culver as it pertains to the reality show. “I think Culver views his role as that of a “Bravo” personality as opposed to a deckhand; whereas João is really treating being bosun as a career/experience,” the fan suggested. “I’m disappointed in Culver. I don’t think he’s a horrible human being, but his attitude is awful.”

Stay tuned for all new episodes of Below Deck Down Under only on Bravo.