Below Deck Down Under Season 2 cast epically fails at Australia trivia challenge

The Below Deck Down Under Season 2 cast just tried their luck at Australian trivia. And surprisingly, they all did horribly.

You would think that the cast of Below Deck Down Under would know a little bit about Australia, but you’d be wrong.

In hindsight, they don’t film the show directly in Australia. They film it on a yacht in the beautiful bodies of water on the outskirts of the country.

Nonetheless, almost the entire cast is from there. The only person who isn’t is the new Bosun João Franco, who is originally from Zimbabwe.

Article continues after ad

The entire crew was just given a trivia challenge with some very basic questions about the land down under, and they all hilariously failed it.

Article continues after ad

Do the Below Deck Down Under Season 2 cast know Australia?

On August 16, the Below Deck Bravo Instagram page showed a behind-the-scenes video of the crew’s trivia challenge, and it was a video to remember.

They were asked two very easy questions: What is the official bird of Australia? And, what is the national anthem?

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Surprisingly, they all did pretty terribly at it. Even Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott, who arguably has the most prominent Australian accent. Not one person got both questions right.

Article continues after ad

Some crew members have since shared their reactions to the video in the comments section.

Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph wrote, “Well thank god we aren’t doctors with those answers.”

Article continues after ad

Deckhand Adam Kodra also wrote, “$20 for the answers next time.”

At least their jobs are all about yacht duties because if it was about trivia, they would all be in trouble. Though, it would no doubt still be entertaining to watch.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Down Under and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.