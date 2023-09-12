Below Deck Down Under guests shade Aesha as Great Barrier Reef dive is ruined

Aesha screws up big time on Below Deck Down Under, unintentionally ruining the charter guests’ diving experience.

Aesha Scott is a fan favorite on Below Deck Down Under due to her charming antics and warm demeanor. But at times, she screws up just like everyone else, leading her into trouble as the chief stew.

In season 2, episode 16 of Below Deck Down Under, there were quite a few mess-ups on the yacht that Aesha was ultimately responsible for.

Article continues after ad

Not only did she upset Tzarina with a lack of communication regarding the guests’ meals, but she also made a big mistake that ended up ruining what was supposed to be a memorable diving experience for the guests.

Article continues after ad

Why did Aesha get called out by the guests on Below Deck Down Under?

In season 2, episode 16 of Below Deck Down Under, Aesha made a mistake that messed with the great barrier reef diving experience set out for the guests.

When the guests asked Aesha if they were allowed to consume alcohol before going out diving, the chief stew said it was all fine and good. Yet when they actually got to the diving spot, they were refused the opportunity to go diving since they had alcohol in their system.

Article continues after ad

Of course, the guests were upset about Aesha’s mistake since they went out of their way to ask her if it was allowed.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Later on, when the guests returned to the yacht, they confronted Aesha about the unfortunate incident that ruined their diving plans.

Unsurprisingly, Aesha felt horrible about the whole situation. “I can own it,” she confessed of her mistake. “We’re just gonna have to find a way to make it up to them.”

Article continues after ad

While she might have messed up with the guests, fans are still rooting for Aesha and are happy that she’s able to take accountability. “Aesha’s ability to own up to her mistakes and miscommunication is so great to see,” one fan wrote on the Below Deck Down Under Subreddit.

Article continues after ad

Another agreed, saying, “Aesha just owned it and said sorry I will be better. She knew she was slipping and can do much better. So refreshing.”

Article continues after ad

One fan was curious as to why the chief stew has been “off”. “I wonder what Aesha’s distraction was…she seemed off all charter.”

Stay tuned for all new episodes of Below Deck Down Under on Bravo to see more of Aesha’s journey.