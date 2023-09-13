Below Deck Down Under fans worried about Aesha after multiple screw ups

Things have been rather rocky for Aesha Scott in season 2 of Below Deck Down Under. Fans worry about her well-being after a series of slip-ups.

Fans of Below Deck Down Under are used to Aesha Scott bringing her A-game as a chief stew. So when she ended up mishandling multiple situations in succession during episodes 15 and 16, audiences couldn’t help but voice their concerns.

Was it just an off charter for the chief stew? Or was there something deeper going on underneath the surface?

Aesha Scott’s series of slip-ups on Below Deck Down Under leaves fans worried

Because the chief stew is usually so punctual and professional, her series of miscommunications and mess-ups in the past two episodes have perplexed viewers.

For one thing, she told the guests that they were allowed to drink before their diving extravaganza, which ultimately turned out to be false. Furthermore, fans were upset with the way she brought Margot up to second stew while placing Jaimee down to third without telling her.

On top of all that, some fans were upset with the way Aesha handled the dilemma when Jaimee accidentally stained the guest’s dress.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“That was a rough charter for Aesha,” one fan wrote on the Below Deck Down Under subreddit. “First, the miscommunication about the avocado toast during breakfast. Then telling the guests it was okay to drink before diving, then blatantly lying to them when they returned saying she never said that. And the whole dress thing.”

Another fan agreed, writing, “I wonder what Aesha’s distraction was…she seemed off all charter.”

Yet a different commenter came to the chief stew’s defense, claiming she is probably just exhausted. “She might just be tired,” they wrote. “She had a couple of big incidents to deal with and help manage this season. Plus weren’t they down a stew for a charter or two? It could just be catching up on her.”

Stay tuned for more Below Deck Down Under on Bravo to keep up with Aesha’s journey.