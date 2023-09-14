Below Deck Down Under fans think Captain Jason and Aesha would make a “beautiful couple”

Fans are under the impression that Aesha Scott and Captain Jason from Below Deck Down Under are meant to be.

One of the most beloved aspects of Below Deck Down Under is the relationship between Captain Jason and Aesha Scott. Fans are obsessed with their friendship, which is always brimming with laughter and mischief.

Yet hopeless romantic fans of the show are under the impression that Jason and Aesha’s relationship extends deeper than friendship. In fact, many dedicated Below Deck Down Under viewers think the two would make the perfect couple.

Is there something romantic going on with Captain Jason and Aesha on Below Deck Down Under?

Fans of Below Deck Down Under are almost certain that there’s a spark between Captain Jason and Aesha. The way that Aesha is able to take Jason out of his comfort zone is endearing for viewers, who enjoy their playful banter.

It should be noted that, while Captain Jason is single and ready to mingle, Aesha is in a committed relationship with her long-term boyfriend, Scotty Dobbo. Scotty even had a cameo in season 2 of Below Deck Down Under to surprise Aesha during an outing to the Great Barrier Reef.

While fans are happy for Aesha’s relationship with Scotty, some can’t help but fantasize about Jason and Aesha being “end game.”

“These two would make a beautiful couple,” one fan wrote on an Instagram reel of Aesha and Jason.

Another agreed, saying “They definitely have a spark between them…”

Yet another fan of the Bravo series suggested that they’re more platonic than anything else. “I love the friendship between Jason & Aesha,” they wrote. “They’re going to be lifelong friends.”

Are Aesha Scott and Captain Jason meant to be? Or are they simply friendship goals?

Stay tuned for more episodes of Below Deck Down Under to watch their relationship unfold.