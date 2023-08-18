Below Deck Down Under fans convinced Joao hasn’t changed after latest Aesha comment

While some fans are convinced Joao from Below Deck Down Under has redeemed himself, others are adamant that he hasn’t changed after “poor taste” comment to Aesha.

Joao from Below Deck Down Under doesn’t exactly have the best reputation.

In previous seasons of Below Deck, fans were wholly put off by his treatment of female coworkers. Viewers were especially disgusted by his “bullying” behavior toward Aesha, where he compared her to a “prostitute” as well as a slew of other misogynistic names.

Now that time has passed Joao has returned to Below Deck, replacing Luke as the bosun.

Joao is doing his best to prove he’s not the same person that he used to be. Of course, Aesha is skeptical about his redemption, as are many Below Deck Down Under fans.

Has Joao from Below Deck Down Under changed or will he continue to bully Aesha?

According to Aesha, Joao “bullied” her every single day while they worked together in the past.

“The reality is he bullied me every single day onboard,” she revealed in 2019 on Watch What Happens Live. “He never stopped judging me and criticizing me. When we left, you’ll notice on the last episode tonight, I didn’t even hug him goodbye. I was so sick of him treating me like crap.”

Joao and Aesha were reunited in season 2 episode 8 of Below Deck Down Under following their rocky past. During their interaction, viewers were uncomfortable with Joao’s “apology” to Aesha, (or lack thereof.)

Instead of taking responsibility for his past treatment of her, Joao said that they both deserve a “second chance.”

Of course, many viewers did not take this remark lightly.

“When he said, ‘we both deserve each other’s second chances’ I was so confused,” one fan wrote on the Below Deck Reddit Thread. “What does Aesha need a second chance for? She has literally never been anywhere near his level of douche.”

Another agreed, writing, “The fact that he considers himself equally victimized says everything. He definitely hasn’t changed because he’s never actually held himself accountable for his bad behavior.”

See if Aesha and Joao can bury the hatchet by tuning into all-new episodes of Below Deck Down Under.