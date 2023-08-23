Below Deck Down Under cast teams up with Great Barrier Reef project

The yachting team from Below Deck Down Under takes a break from all the boat drama in order to collaborate with the Coral Restoration Foundation and save the Great Barrier Reef.

In season 2 episode 11 of the hit Bravo series, fans get to see their favorite crew members collaborate with the Coral Restoration Foundation to fight climate change one coral at a time.

Below Deck teams up with the Coral Restoration Foundation

The Great Barrier Reef has unfortunately lost a great deal of its coral cover due to climate change. Fortunately, the Coral Restoration Foundation has been working hard to “facilitate the recovery of the reef” where they grow their own corals to transplant into the reef as replacements.

Some of the crew members decided to help out by scuba diving into the ocean with replacement corals, as they were able to effectively transplant them back into the areas where coral had been lost.

The mission especially seemed to impact Aesha, who claimed she felt like an “underwater sea god” in the process of saving the reef.

“The reef is getting really impacted. It’s slowly dying,” Aesha revealed in season 2 episode 11. “Because we get so much joy out of it, we’ve also played a part in it being ruined. It’s really important to give back and go and plant some coral and try to get some new growth on there. And it feels amazing because it’s like I’m giving new life to the ocean… I’m like the underwater sea god.”

Keep it locked to Dexerto for all the latest on Below Deck Down Under as the exciting season continues.