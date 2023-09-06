Below Deck’s Captain Lee reveals how he would have handled “trash” Luke Jones

Below Deck star Captain Lee has revealed how differently he would have handled Luke’s firing compared to Captain Jason.

Two sexual misconduct incidents recently occurred during Season 2, Episode 7, of Below Deck Down Under. The controversial situations resulted in the firings of both Stewardess Laura Bileskane and Bosun Luke Jones.

Luke jumped into Stewardess Margot Sisson’s bed naked – while she was unconscious. Consequently, Captain Jason promptly told him to spend the night in a hotel before being fired the next day.

Article continues after ad

While Captain Lee has praised Jason for how he effectively handled the incident, he recently spoke about what he would have done instead.

Article continues after ad

Below Deck’s Captain Lee would have taken Luke to the trash

Bravo

In the premiere episode of his podcast, Salty with Captain Lee, Lee revealed what he would have done with Luke.

“I mean, yes, I would have fired him, and yes, he would have been off the boat that evening,” Lee said. “His exit wouldn’t have been as comfortable as his exit was under Captain Jason.”

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“I would drag his a– off the boat,” Lee expressed. “He would have bounced going up every one of the stairs in the crew mess, and then bounced down every step of the gangway until he landed next to the bags of trash, where I would have had him picked up with the rest of the trash.”

Article continues after ad

Captain Lee previously called out Luke and Laura for their “despicable” behavior but praised Captain Jason and Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott’s response.

Article continues after ad

Luke and Laura weren’t the only ones fired from Below Deck Down Under so far. Captain Jason terminated Adam Kodra’s employment during Episode 13, which fans have since labeled a “bad call.”

Check out our Below Deck coverage to stay updated on if anyone else gets the boot.