Below Deck’s Captain Lee reveals how he would have handled “trash” Luke Jones
Below Deck star Captain Lee has revealed how differently he would have handled Luke’s firing compared to Captain Jason.
Two sexual misconduct incidents recently occurred during Season 2, Episode 7, of Below Deck Down Under. The controversial situations resulted in the firings of both Stewardess Laura Bileskane and Bosun Luke Jones.
Luke jumped into Stewardess Margot Sisson’s bed naked – while she was unconscious. Consequently, Captain Jason promptly told him to spend the night in a hotel before being fired the next day.
While Captain Lee has praised Jason for how he effectively handled the incident, he recently spoke about what he would have done instead.
Below Deck’s Captain Lee would have taken Luke to the trash
In the premiere episode of his podcast, Salty with Captain Lee, Lee revealed what he would have done with Luke.
“I mean, yes, I would have fired him, and yes, he would have been off the boat that evening,” Lee said. “His exit wouldn’t have been as comfortable as his exit was under Captain Jason.”
“I would drag his a– off the boat,” Lee expressed. “He would have bounced going up every one of the stairs in the crew mess, and then bounced down every step of the gangway until he landed next to the bags of trash, where I would have had him picked up with the rest of the trash.”
Captain Lee previously called out Luke and Laura for their “despicable” behavior but praised Captain Jason and Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott’s response.
Luke and Laura weren’t the only ones fired from Below Deck Down Under so far. Captain Jason terminated Adam Kodra’s employment during Episode 13, which fans have since labeled a “bad call.”
