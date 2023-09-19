Below Deck Captain Lee gives some tea on Carl & Lindsay’s breakup

Surprisingly, Below Deck’s Captain Lee has shared more tea about Lindsay and Carl’s split than their Summer House cast.

Captain Lee from Below Deck has been one of the main tea-spillers when it comes to the shocking Summer House split of Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke.

Because Carl is a close friend of Lee, and the Below Deck star was set to attend their wedding, he knows all of the inside gossip.

He recently addressed the couple’s breakup in a Salty With Lee podcast episode. It was then that he revealed that the hotels, venue, and bachelorette party were already set in stone.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now, he’s back with another rendition of spilling Bravo celebrity secrets with Captain Lee.

What did Captain Lee say about Lindsay & Carl’s break up?

In the September 13 episode of Salty With Lee, he discussed the now-cancelled wedding and revealed a detail that fans were not expecting.

He shared that, “It was going to be a very high-profile wedding and it was going to be broadcast on Bravo.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The reality TV star went on to stand up for the two of them as they are going through this difficult time in a very public way.

Article continues after ad

Lee said, “The thing that bothers me about Carl and Lindsay is that they are scrutinized so much that they are not allowed to deal with their issues one-on-one together. I am sure it bothers Carl.”

Article continues after ad

He also mentioned that, “Everyone that thinks it is a one-sided thing or they know everything there is to know.” But, Lindsay’s IG post shared otherwise.

Based on her public message about the breakup, it was Carl’s decision and she was completely blindsided by his choice. Carl hasn’t responded to her statement yet.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on Below Deck and Summer House, make sure to check our page here.