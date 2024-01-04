Bachelor’s Abigail Heringer slams trolls for making fun of her hearing disability

The Bachelor alum Abigail Heringer has opened up about her hearing loss, and called out trolls who are writing negative comments about her disability on TikTok.

Abigail Heringer made history on The Bachelor Season 25 with Matt James as one of the first contestants who is deaf, and received The First Impression Rose.

After being eliminated, The Bachelor franchise fan-favorite appeared in Bachelor In Paradise Season 7, where she began a relationship with Noah Erb from The Bachelorette Season 16.

Noah and Abigail got engaged in August 2023, and are still going strong.

While Abigail has been praised for sharing information about wearing a cochlear implant, it doesn’t come without backlash.

ABC The Bachelor Abigal Heringer

On Reddit, a fan shared a screenshot of one of Abigail’s Instagram stories, where she called out TikTok users for mocking her hearing disability. She included a specific comment that read, “She can’t even talk.”

Abigail explained that one of her videos was mistaken for an ad, and ended up on everyone’s “FYP” without any context. In the video, users made fun of her for mispronouncing words, calling her “stupid” and “uneducated.”

“I just wanted to share this interaction because this is why I believe it’s so important in educating ourselves and others, especially when it comes to disabilities. All the hateful comments I hope come from ignorance and not just people being sh-tty for the heck of it,” Abigail wrote over the screenshot.

The Bachelor In Paradise star continued, “I can’t believe the internet is scooping to the point where we make fun of how people speak, regardless if they have a disability or not.”

Abigail is one of the few contestants from The Bachelor franchise who was rarely involved in drama, so it’s surprising to some viewers that she would receive these negative comments.

The Bachelor In Paradise contestant is continuing to defend herself, and won’t let comments from TikTok users bring her down.

Abigail has continued to share information about what it’s like to live with hearing loss for the fans who appreciate learning more about it.

