Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo divorce after 4-year marriage

The Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay and her husband Bryan Abasolo are divorcing after being married for four years.

Rachel Lindsay was chosen as the lead on The Bachelorette Season 13, and left the show with her own happy ending.

At the final rose ceremony, contestant Bryan Abasolo got down on one knee to propose, and Rachel accepted.

The two got married in August 2019, and questions have constantly been raised about their marriage due to the fact that they don’t live in the same city.

Domnik Bindl/Getty

Bryan Abasolo breaks silence on “difficult” divorce with Rachel

On Instagram, Bryan announced that he and Rachel have decided to divorce after their four-year marriage.

“After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew. My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go,” Bryan wrote.

The Bachelorette alum added, “I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps.”

According to People, the reason for Rachel and Bryan’s divorce was due to “irreconcilable differences.”

One day prior, Rachel indirectly hinted at the couple’s split on Instagram by sharing a heartfelt post about the past year.

“Definitely one of the hardest years of my life, but choosing to focus on grateful moments and carrying that energy into 2024,” she said in the caption, which included clips of memorable moments from 2023.

Although fans had been skeptical about Rachel and Bryan’s relationship for years, the news of their divorce is still shocking.

Fans are hopeful the former Bachelorette couple will be able to find happiness separately now that they’ve officially ended their marriage.