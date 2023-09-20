Bachelor Nation scorns “shameful” Clayton Echards for paternity lawsuit

Clayton Echards of The Bachelor will have to undergo a paternity test after an ex-fling claimed he was the father of her soon-to-be-born twins.

Clayton Echards was on Season 26 of The Bachelor after vying for the heart of Michelle Young on Season 18 of The Bachelorette. Though he was first rejected by Young, and then Susie Evans during The Bachelor finale, he and Evans reportedly got back together after the show aired, later breaking up for good in September 2022.

As of late, Echards is back to being an at-home bachelor. Though we’re unsure if he’s single or not, an ex-fling has allegedly come forward saying that Echards is going to be the father of her twins.

However, Echards did not take well to the news, as he was in denial about ever sleeping with the woman who remains anonymous.

Since news broke about Echards’ response to being a new father, fans have reacted with disapproval of the way he treated the unnamed woman.

Instagram: goodmorningamerica Clayton Echards and Susie Evans on Season 26 of The Bachelor.

Clayton Echards urged a one-night stand to get an abortion

After finding out a one-night stand of his became pregnant from their affair on May 20, Echards responded to the unnamed woman with “erratic, illogical, and threatening messages.”

Some of which said, “I don’t believe you for a second… You have lost your mind and I hope you think about how terrible this is that you would subject me to this… My personal hell would be having to have you be a part of my life.”

Echards then urged the woman to get an abortion, saying, “I would like for you to get an abortion (if you are pregnant with my child, which I still don’t believe, but it doesn’t really matter either way). If you do not, that’s your choice. Then, in that case, if it ends up being my child, I have decided that either you’ll take 100% custody of the child, or it will be put up for adoption. I will not be raising it in any capacity.”

Screenshots of the text messages from Echards were submitted as court documents, as his ex-fling filed a lawsuit that made it mandatory he take a paternity test. The two will go head-to-head in court on September 28 for an “early resolution conference.”

Instagram: warnerbrostv Clayton Echards denied being the father of the soon-to-be-born twins and also forced his one-night stand to take a pregnancy test in front of him.

Though Echards may have had a strong fan base before news broke of him sending spiteful messages and forcing the unnamed woman to take a pregnancy test in front of him, those same fans have taken to Reddit to express their disappointment in Echards and his shocking reaction.

One fan shut down speculation that the unnamed woman wanted to be famous, saying, “For what reason would this woman lie that Clayton’s the father if he isn’t? No offense Clayton, you’re not some big to-do. And she wants to remain anonymous so he can’t argue that it’s for attention.”

Another fan called Echards out for the text messages he sent the woman, saying, “Regardless of the outcome, I hope Clayton has genuine mental health support. If he said these awful things we’ve read in the last 24 hours, he needs some serious time with a professional for introspection and understanding of why he treats people so poorly and takes no responsibility.”

One fan even called Echards’ reaction to the February 2024 birth of his alleged twins “shameful,” saying, “His response to his alleged fatherhood is gross and shameful.”

Though Echards and his ex-fling will be face-to-face in September for their reconciliation, the woman continues to remain anonymous by decision. Echards has also not made a public statement regarding the “erratic” text messages sent. However, he is still set to host the new reality competition show Pickleball Paddle Battle, which is expected to air late Fall 2023.