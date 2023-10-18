Bachelor Nation divided as former contestant Claire Heilig goes on The Voice

Claire Heilig has now gone from competing for love on The Bachelor to trying her luck on The Voice. Hopefully, the latter will pay off for her this time.

The Voice is back with its 24th season, and the level of star power in this one is arguably unmatched.

The coaches looking for the world’s next superstar are Niall Horan, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Reba McEntire.

When it comes to the singing competition structure, it is pretty simple. For the blind auditions, a singer performs their heart out and the judges decide whether or not they want to turn their chairs around. If they do, the singer is automatically guaranteed a spot to continue for a chance to win the entire season.

Most of the contestants are new to the spotlight, but one Season 24 singer just got recognized by one of the biggest reality TV fanbases.

Is The Bachelor’s Claire Heilig on The Voice Season 24?

Claire Heilig is from Season 24 of The Bachelor, competing for the love of Clayton Echard. Unfortunately, she didn’t get too far on the dating show and ended up getting eliminated in the first week.

Now, she is trying her luck on The Voice and is doing really well so far. Her rendition of the song Tennessee Orange made Gwen Stefani turn around, granting her a spot on her team.

Bachelor Nation has gotten wind of her appearance and the overall reaction is pretty mixed on Reddit.

One fan wrote, “I was watching and wondered why one of the performers looked so familiar… it turns out it was Claire, that girl who ranted about how much she hated Clayton night one. I’m already not rooting for her, lol.”

Another fan took another stance and wrote, “A truly honest contestant, one who wasn’t a size 2, and from the video posted here a while back, her singing was quite good. I wonder if she was ever offered BIP.”

We will soon see if she gets any farther in this singing show than she did on The Bachelor.

To stay updated on The Voice and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.