Bachelor Nation congratulates Sydney Lotuaco on first pregnancy

Bachelor Nation alum Sydney Lotuaco is expecting her first child with husband Nick Wehby, and her fellow contestants congratulated her on the news.

Sydney Lotuaco has found her own happiness outside of The Bachelor franchise.

The dancer first appeared on The Bachelor Season 23 with Colton Underwood, and quit the show in the middle of the season because she didn’t feel a spark with him.

Sydney then returned to the show for Bachelor In Paradise Season 6, but didn’t find love on the beaches in Mexico either.

In January 2019, Sydney started dating her now-husband Nick Wehby, and they officially tied the knot in May 2023.

KATE TONEY / THE CITRUS COLLECTION

Bachelor Nation alums are thrilled about Sydney & Nick’s new baby

Sydney announced that she and Nick were expanding their family in an Instagram post. “New year, new addition! Baby Wehby coming this summer,” the caption read.

Several stars from Bachelor Nation showered the couple with love in the comments. “Awww congratulations!” Bachelor In Paradise alum Ashley Iaconetti wrote.

Tayshia Adams also congratulated Sydney and Nick on the latest news and said, “CRYYYYINGGGGGGG!!!!! CONGRATSSSSSS!!! Baby wehby is more validation why 2024 is the best year yet!!!!! We love you!!!!”

Sydney’s former podcast co-host and best friend Nicole Lopez-Alvar replied, “SHUT UP SYD!!! Love you already so much baby Wehby!!! Yay!”

Although Sydney wasn’t able to find a partner during her time in The Bachelor franchise, she became one of the many contestants who had success outside the show.

She still remains close with a lot of the women from The Bachelor, who have also found love on their own after being on reality TV.

Fans and the rest of Bachelor Nation will be awaiting the arrival of Sydney and Nick’s new addition this summer.