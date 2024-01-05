Bachelor fans slam Brayden & Christina’s “embarrassing” engagement at Golden Wedding

Bachelor In Paradise alum Brayden Bowers proposed to Christina Mandrell at The Golden Wedding, and many fans felt the timing was inappropriate.

Brayden Bowers found love with another Bachelor Nation star after appearing on Bachelor In Paradise Season 9.

In December 2023, he confirmed that he was dating Christina Mandrell from The Bachelor Season 27, who wasn’t on Bachelor In Paradise.

After Bachelor In Paradise Season 9 aired, Christina slid into Brayden’s DMs, and the two talked on FaceTime for hours every night, bonding over the rock duo Tenacious D.

At The Golden Wedding, Brayden took the next step in his relationship with Christina by asking her to marry him, and she said yes.

Bachelor fans call Brayden & Christina’s engagement “tacky”

On Reddit, fans criticized Brayden and Christina’s engagement, noting that Brayden chose to pop the question at the wrong place and time.

One user shared The Golden Bachelor’s Instagram post congratulating the couple and wrote, “This is embarrassing. Proposing at someone’s wedding? I don’t care if they got permission, it’s tacky!!”

Another fan predicted that The Bachelor producers planned it to create more hype and replied, “This was definitely planned by production.”

“And after this spectacle they probably won’t even end up getting married,” a third fan chimed in.

The Golden Wedding was a special moment for Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, and fans feel that another Bachelor Nation couple getting engaged at the event stole their thunder.

It’s usually common courtesy to not get engaged at another couple’s wedding, because that day should only be about them, but it seems that Brayden and Christina broke this rule.

Whether Brayden and Christina’s relationship will last remains to be seen, but their unexpected engagement definitely turned heads among Bachelor fans.

However, it wasn’t that surprising since The Bachelor producers always love to keep things interesting in the franchise.