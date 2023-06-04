Are Love Island’s Paige Thorne and Jaques O’Neil dating?

Are Paige Thorne and Jacques O’Neill from Love Island Season 8 together? Here are all of the details.

Paige and Jacques had quite a rocky relationship in Season 8 of Love Island. The two constantly coupled up with each other, but others tended to get in the way of their romance.

Unexpectedly, Jacques left the villa in the middle of the competition. He later cited mental health reasons and said in an interview with The Sun, “I couldn’t cope… I was literally feeling awful. It was the worst I’d ever felt in my life.”

After he left the show, Paige started a relationship with fellow contestant Adam Collard. Yet, the couple ultimately split after a few weeks together.

Because he left Love Island, fans were sure that the relationship he started to build with Paige was long gone.

But, a flirtatious comment on social media may be showing fans otherwise.

Are Love Island’s Paige and Jacques dating?

On June 2, Paige posted a photo of herself wearing a Ralph Lauren dress on Instagram.

Shockingly, Jacques commented underneath the picture and wrote, “Told you you’d look pretty in Ralph Lauren. Should listen to me more often.”

This instantly made fans suspicious of their possible reconciliation, and they quickly shared their reactions in the comments section of the post.

One fan wrote, “I COULD CRY IN THIS MOMENT OF TIME WITH SO MUCH HAPPINESS.” Another fan chimed in and said, “I KNEW HED BE BACK.”

Neither has confirmed if they have actually gotten back together, yet fans are clearly rooting for them.

Love Island is returning with Season 10, premiering on June 5. It has not been announced whether or not this will be the final season.

