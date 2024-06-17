Amy Poehler wants to join the Below Deck cast, but there’s a catch

Don’t be surprised if you tune into the next episode of Below Deck and see Amy Poehler serving the charter guests.

Amy Poehler has been on our screens for years dabbling in some of the most iconic TV shows and movies, from Parks and Recreation to ‘Mean Girls’.

She’s even ventured into voice acting, notably her starring role as Joy in ‘Inside Out’ and its new sequel Inside Out 2. But now, the actress wants to pursue a brand new career: reality TV. In fact, she knows exactly what reality television show she wants to appear in first.

On June 14, Amy spoke with Cosmopolitan and revealed that not only does she dream of starring in Below Deck, but there’s a specific position on the boat that she has her eyes on.

“I would want to be the Captain on Below Deck. It would be hard for me to not be the Captain, but, again, I do not know how to drive a boat, so I feel like that would get in the way. You wouldn’t know at first. I’d fake it for a couple of days, I think, but then I’d get fired,” she told the outlet.

The Emmy winner went on to throw some shade at the more traditional reality TV shows like Summer House and the entire Housewives franchise for their on-screen roles.

Amy said, “I don’t get it with reality shows where everyone sits around and there’s no job, they just go to dinner. That gets me very stressed.”

While it’s most likely that she will become a BD captain anytime soon, it is probable that she will be a charter guest on the series or its spin-offs. The franchise has seen so many famous faces, from RHONY’s Jill Zarin to American Idol Season 1 star Justin Guarini.