All Hell’s Kitchen restaurant locations in America owned by Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay is dedicated to having his name attached to restaurants that are high-end and upscale. These are the seven Hell’s Kitchen locations where you’ll be able to dine in.

As of 2023, there are seven Hell’s Kitchen restaurants where you can order meals in America. Gordon Ramsay is all about creating upscale restaurants that offer fine dining menu options, luxurious atmospheres, talented chefs, and top-tier customer service.

Landing a position as a head chef at one of these restaurants is so incredibly serious that Gordon even developed an entire reality TV show around it.

Article continues after ad

The premise of Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen franchise is to narrow down chefs with enough passion and flair to run the backend of his ritzy restaurant location. These cities are where his seven American locations have been established.

Article continues after ad

There are 7 Hell’s Kitchen locations in America

If you live in Atlantic City, Miami, Foxwoods, or Washington DC, then you’re in luck. There are Hell’s Kitchen restaurants located in all these places.

You’ll also find Hell’s Kitchen restaurants in Lake Tahoe, Las Vegas, and Southern California. The Southern California location, more specifically, is located on Resort Drive in a town called Valley Center.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

These restaurants all function a bit differently from each other, with varying business hours and nonidentical menu items.

The Miami location, for example, is open from 11 am until 11 pm every day. Their bar menu is only available from 3 pm until 5 pm.

Article continues after ad

In contrast, the Lake Tahoe location is open from 4 pm until 9:30 pm on business days and from 4 pm until 10 pm on weekends.

Based on the Hell’s Kitchen location you’re visiting, you may or may not be able to order lunch! As far as menu items go, it’s possible to order chocolate peanut butter trifle for dessert from the Foxwoods spot, but you wouldn’t be able to do the same in Las Vegas.

Article continues after ad

Instead, Las Vegas offers desserts like roasted apple cheesecake and “Death by Chocolate” mousse. Double-checking each individual location’s menu and hours before making reservations or plans is a must.