Aaliyah reveals she planned to stay Uche’s girlfriend after ditching Love Is Blind

Aaliyah from season 5 of Love is Blind revealed that she wanted her relationship with Uche to work out, despite ditching him mid-proposal.

Love is Blind ended on a cliffhanger in season 5 episode 4, when Aaliyah ditched the dating show. To add to the drama, the producers informed Uche that she bowed out of the series right before he was going to propose to her.

Yet while fans interpreted the situation to mean that Aaliyah was done with Uche, as it turns out, she was actually just done with Love is Blind. According to the former contestant, she was under the assumption that she and Uche would continue dating outside of the series.

Aaliyah from Love is Blind admits she never planned on breaking up with Uche

In the pods, Aaliyah and Uche seemed like an ideal match. Even after facing conflict regarding Aaliyah’s past infidelity, both parties were able to maturely resolve the situation and come out even stronger.

Considering how well their last conversation went, fans were shocked when it was announced that Aaliyah ditched the show.

According to Aaliyah, it was too difficult to cope with Lydia and Uche’s past romantic history. Particularly, she had a hard time in the women’s quarters where Lydia wouldn’t stop bringing up the subject of Uche. This ultimately made Aaliyah extremely uncomfortable.

Yet despite not being able to handle Lydia’s behavior in the women’s quarters, Aaliyah claims that she never intended to end things with Uche.

Speaking to USA Today, she revealed where her head was at when she left.

“I wasn’t really thinking about it as if I was leaving the show without him,” she told the outlet. She continued, saying, “I didn’t leave the show thinking that I wasn’t going to continue with him. I felt like the bond we formed in there was so solid that we would continue regardless of the show.”

