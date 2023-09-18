90 Day Fiance’s Riley demands DNA test after Violet’s pregnancy reveal

Despite their disagreements, Riley and Violet from 90 Day Fiance are going strong. In fact, they are about to welcome their first child together.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance Before the 90 Days has been a rollercoaster ride of emotions. From Statler & Dempsey being on the fence to Jasmine & Gino’s tumultuous relationship, it’s hard to keep up.

One couple that was kind of on the sidelines was Riley and Violet. After leaving the States to visit her in Vietnam, the two seemed to be making great strides together despite their obstacles.

That all changed when Violet got pregnant with their child. Not only did Riley laugh off her announcement online, but he’s also questioning whether it’s his.

Is 90 Day Fiance’s Violet pregnant with Riley’s child?

In Episode 16 of Season 16, Violet discussed her pregnancy with Riley. And while it should be an exciting moment for the happy couple, Riley is doubting the DNA of her baby.

Before she even announced she was pregnant, he did not believe she was faithful and even contacted a private investigator to determine if she was cheating.

He said, “All I know is I need a DNA test to prove paternity, and if Violet is pregnant with my child, obviously I’m going to do the right thing. You know, I’m not going to allow my child to grow up without her father,” Riley said in the episode.

Hopefully, by the end of the season, viewers will get a confirmation on if the child is actually Riley’s. Because if not, this might cause the end of their relationship. And unlocks another question: If it’s not Riley’s child, then whose child is it?

To stay updated on all things 90 Day Fiance, make sure to check our page here.