90 Day Fiancé’s Paola responds to rumors she broke up with Russ

90 Day Fiancé star Paola Mayfield clapped back at rumors that she’s breaking up with her husband Russ Mayfield on social media.

Paola and Russ Mayfield debuted on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise during Season 1, and have been married since October 2013.

However, fans sensed that the two might be getting a divorce based on their missing presence in each other’s social media posts.

On March 31, fans on Reddit noticed that the couple had spent Easter Sunday apart and shared separate Instagram posts for the holiday. Paola was in an empty apartment alone in Las Vegas, while Russ was back home with their son, Axel.

Article continues after ad

Paola let her followers know that she’s aware of the divorce rumors, and finally shut them down.

On May 29, she shared a sarcastic Instagram post poking fun at fans with the caption, “Where is russ_mayfield?” The post featured two photos of the couple spending time together at a bar playing pool.

Article continues after ad

Fans rallied around the 90 Day Fiancé star after she set the record straight about her relationship.

“Why do people think they broke up? Because she doesn’t post him?” one fan commented.

Another user applauded Paola for not plastering her husband all over her feed every day. They slammed critics on Instagram who believe they broke up just because they don’t share many posts together.

Article continues after ad

A third person commented that fans were only concerned about Russ and Paola’s marriage due to their own insecurities, and was happy to see that they’re still going strong.

When Paola posted a cryptic Instagram video on April 23 following a viral TikTok trend, fans assumed that her relationship with Russ was over.

Now that she has cleared up the rumors, the post with Russ confirms that they’re staying on the list of 90 Day Fiancé couples who are still together.