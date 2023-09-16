90 Day Fiancé’s Mary & Brendan announce unexpected pregnancy before marriage

Mary and Brendan from 90 Day Fiancé are moving very quickly in their relationship. In fact, a baby is already on the way.

Mary and Brendan aren’t exactly the fan-favorite couple of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5. Some might even argue the couple makes viewers the most uncomfortable.

Mainly, the two are under scrutiny for their clingy ways. Mary constantly orders Brendan to not look at other girls and because of her very controlling ways, Brendan doesn’t even spend a lot of time with his mother.

When he made the move to be with her in the Philippines, Mary’s insecurities came full throttle, and she accused him of cheating on her.

Howerver, the couple eventually got settled in, sorted out their differences, and are engaged to be married. Before tying the knot they’ve already taken a huge step in their relationship.

Is Mary from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way pregnant?

On September 15, a preview for Episode 11 of Season 5 was released on YouTube.

In it, Mary takes a pregnancy test and reveals to Brendan that they are having a baby, which will be their first child together.

Interestingly, Brendan didn’t smile at the news and doesn’t appear to be happy at any moment of the video.

“I don’t know how I’m feeling. I just can’t believe you’re pregnant,” he says in the clip.

As far as reactions from the public, viewers are not exactly thrilled about the pregnancy and made sure to share their reactions in the 90 Day Reddit thread.

One fan wrote, “Brendan was trapped the second he got on a plane with only $250 left to his name.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Hopefully it’s a boy. Lord only knows she will be jealous of a girl!”

To stay updated on all things 90 Day Fiancé, make sure to check our page here.