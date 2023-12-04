90 Day Fiancé’s Mary & Brandan welcome baby girl after on-screen wedding

After Mary & Brandan from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tied the knot, they are now entering parenthood.

Fans have seen so much of Mary and Brandan’s love story in Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. They were initially presented as an extremely clingy couple, with Mary ensuring that they Facetime each other as much as possible to avoid any infidelity claims.

Despite their lack of trust in one another, Brandan made the life-altering move to be with Mary in the Philippines. He proposed to her on-camera, and the couple eventually got married.

Because of the season’s filming timeline, the show may not feature any footage of the duo welcoming their first child together. But luckily, Mary and Brandan have fans covered on social media.

Do 90 Day Fiancé’s Mary & Brandan have a baby?

On November 30, Mary shared a photo of her and Brandan’s daughter smiling happily on her Instagram page.

The reality TV star then spoke with ET and not only confirmed her delivery date but also their new bundle of joy’s first name.

“When I heard our baby crying for the first time during my C-section, I got teary-eyed and was so happy to realize I have a baby! Our daughter, Midnight, is worth everything and I’ve never been this happy in my whole life,” she told the outlet.

On December 3, Brandan shared a video of him, Mary, and their newborn together on his Instagram.

Needless to say, it appears like the couple have moved past their on-screen drama and are enjoying being parents.

To stay updated on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.