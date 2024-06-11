90 Day Fiancé’s Avery & Omar “excited” as they announce major life update

90 Day Fiancé star Avery Mills announced that her husband Omar Albakour received his US citizenship after moving from Syria.

Avery Mills and Omar Albakour appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 3, and she married him in Lebanon after converting to Islam in 2013.

The 90 Day Fiancé couple has since moved to the US and settled in New Jersey. Avery works as a medical assistant, while Omar earned his dental degree in May 2023.

In an Instagram video from June 7, Avery announced another major life update for her husband.

“So excited to announce USA has a new citizen in town! Congrats Omar America is lucky to have you,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

Article continues after ad

The video showed her giving Omar a pop quiz before his test by asking him questions about American history.

In the next clip, Omar returned to the car and told Avery that he passed the test and is officially a US citizen.

Article continues after ad

There was also an inside look at Omar giving his first oath after getting his citizenship, and making a joke to his wife later on asking if he can still get deported.

90 Day Fiancé fans congratulated Omar on his latest accomplishment in the comments. “The only decent guy from TLC show he really deserve the green card,” one fan wrote.

Article continues after ad

“Congratulations! The US just became a slightly better place!” another follower added.

“We’ve been waiting so long for this update!” a third person chimed in.

Omar getting his US citizenship is exciting for the couple, and he joins many other 90 Day Fiancé stars who were lucky enough to reach the same milestone. Julia Trubkina got her US citizenship in March, and Alexei Brovarnik became a citizen in 2020.

Now that all of the hard work is over, Omar can finally enjoy his time in the US with Avery as they move forward with their lives.