90 Day Fiancé star slams Jasmine for “making women look bad”

Debbie Aguero threw shade at Jasmine Pineda’s behavior on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 8, and believed she didn’t set a good example for women.

Jasmine Pineda has caused a lot of controversy on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 8, as her marriage issues with Gino Palazzolo unravel.

Viewers criticized the reality star for poking fun at her husband’s interest in adult content and making other inappropriate comments on the show.

In an X post from June 10, Debbie Aguero from 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 called out Jasmine for her behavior this season.

“She makes women look bad, the p*rn comments, wanting to have sex in church, verbal violence, etc. Moral turpitude is a factor to get your green card application declined. Imagine if a man made the sexual remarks she did…there would be riots in the streets.”

Instagram: jasminepanama Jasmine Pineda has caused drama on 90 Day Fiance

In the replies, 90 Day Fiancé fans agreed and rallied behind Debbie’s opinions about Jasmine.

“Well said, Ms. D. She’s not a nice person, and I feel so bad for Gino,” one fan joked.

Another fan said that Jasmine was more concerned about the money for her pageant than getting her kids to the US. They believe that the money she spent on her trips to Miami should’ve been put toward the immigration lawyer.

While Debbie felt valid for speaking out against Jasmine, fans know that she’s not innocent either. She had her own issues on 90 Day: The Single Life with Ruben ‘The Cuban’ Sanchez after he admitted that he faked his on-screen relationship with her.

However, she feels that Jasmine needs to keep her priorities straight and set a better example for women on 90 Day Fiancé who are trying to make a life for themselves in a new country.

As the season continues, viewers are hoping that Jasmine can prove them wrong, but she has already been criticized for asking fans to buy birthday gifts for her son, which may not be a good start.