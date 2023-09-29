90 Day Fiance star reveals Rihanna binged show during pregnancy

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya has revealed Rihanna confessed to having binged the show during her pregnancy with a “sweet” DM on Instagram.

Everyone has their guilty pleasures, from eating a whole tub of ice cream on the weekend to binging seasons upon seasons of reality TV. And now, Rhianna’s own guilty pleasure has been revealed.

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya came on the show in season 8 after meeting her husband Jovi Dufren on a dating app while travelling. While fans at first felt the couple had the healthiest relationship, trouble was brewing below the surface.

In 90 Day: The Last Resort, Yara expressed fear that her husband would try to get her pregnant without consent, and Jovi was shown to have an addiction to strip clubs and strippers.

While it remains unknown whether the couple will remain together, one famous singer has reached out to Yara with some kind words during this “really tough time”.

Instagram: joviandyara Yara and Jovi went on 90 Day: The Last Resort as their relationship had reached a “breaking point”.

In an exclusive with Page Six, Yara said, “[Rihanna] DM’d me back in February 2021 when she was pregnant with her first baby.”

Rihanna allegedly “Loved [Yara’s] storyline and loves to watch the show”, with the two women now following one another on Instagram.

“I always loved her. I reached out to her first, but had no idea that she would ever reply back to me,” Yara said.

Instagram: badgalriri Rihanna allegedly watched 90 Day Fiance while pregnant with her first child.

The reality star also added that she “was never going to talk about this”, but changed her mind as Rihianna’s “sweet” words helped Yara while she was “going through a really tough time.”

The first season of 90 Day: The Last Resort will have 12 episodes, with the finale expected to air on October 30, 2023. Check out all the latest reality TV news on our page here.