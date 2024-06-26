90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise couple accused of “staging” scene for new season

Shawn and Alliya from 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4 were seen filming 90 Day Fiancé Season 11 after being spotted at the airport together.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4 introduced a new couple, Shawn and Alliya, and their relationship was documented on the show when he traveled to Brazil to see her.

During the season, Shawn set up a heartfelt proposal for Alliya with her family and recruited a Brazilian pop star named Anitta to help him pop the question.

The couple is still together after 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4, and a fan on Reddit even spotted them at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) filming for a new season.

“Shawn and Alliya reunite at LAX in April, and film for the next season of 90 Day Fiancé,” the original poster wrote.

The video showed Alliya reuniting with Shawn and his dog at LAX with a camera crew present.

In the comments, viewers slammed the video for being “staged,” with one person joking, “They made her walk through multiple times. Shocker lol.”

Another fan noticed that the crew told the couple to redo the scene by saying, “Do it again, do it again,” claiming that ‘fake’ scenes on the show are the reason why no one watches anymore.

A third user was upset and felt that the airport reunion wasn’t genuine. They didn’t know that the crew filmed multiple takes for just one scene.

Although fans are questioning whether 90 Day Fiancé is scripted after Shawn and Alliya were seen together at LAX, they are waiting for TLC to announce if they’ll appear on 90 Day Fiancé Season 11.

If the couple is included in another installment of the show, viewers can watch their storyline continue to play out on the franchise when the new season airs next year.