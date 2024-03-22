90 Day Fiancé fans urge Karen to “stay out” of Chantel’s relationship

Chantel Everett’s mom Karen shared her thoughts about Giannis on the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 Tell-All, and fans want her to stop meddling.

On the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 Tell-All, Chantel Everett discussed her relationship with Giannis, and he joined the conversation virtually from Greece.

In an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode posted by Extra TV, Chantel’s mom Karen Everett came to the Tell-All in person, where she met Giannis for the first time.

Karen asked Giannis if his sister got along with his previous girlfriends. She also questioned his career as a professional soccer player and wondered why he hadn’t visited Chantel in the US.

Article continues after ad

“So, if you’re a professional ball player, are you playing most of the time with very minimal breaks?” Karen asked Giannis.

“Yeah, it’s very similar to what you describe. That’s why I wasn’t able to come yet,” Giannis responded.

Article continues after ad

In the comments of the video, 90 Day Fiancé fans slammed Karen for putting her nose in Chantel’s relationship.

“Karen needs to stay out of it that’s why her oldest son stays away,” one fan wrote.

“Chantel is too old for her mother to be prying into her private life!!” another fan agreed.

“They’re not even in that serious of a relationship… Karen is doing too much. And what was that weird question about his sister? That’s so specific… it’s like she’s projecting her experience with Pedro’s family onto Giannis,” a third fan chimed in.

Article continues after ad

Chantel recently divorced her ex-husband Pedro Jimeno and has been involved in an international relationship before.

Fans feel that Karen is skeptical about Giannis and doesn’t want her daughter to end up in the same situation again.

As the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell-All continues, Chantel might give viewers a new update about her relationship with Giannis and prove that he’s the right man for her.

Article continues after ad

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.