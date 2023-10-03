90 Day Fiancé fans find Brandan’s $15 engagement ring online

Brandan just proposed to Mary on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Not only was it not romantic, but the ring was apparently pretty cheap.

One of the main couples highlighted in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5 is Mary and Brandan.

Even though viewers instantly saw them as an extremely clingy couple, Brandan moved to be with Mary in the Philippines. In fact, they’ve already started growing a family together, as Mary revealed in a recent episode that she is pregnant with their first child.

Because their relationship picked up speed, it made perfect sense for Brandan to take the next step with Mary. But, even though she said yes, his proposal was underwhelming, to say the least.

Not only was his romantic venue of choice a literal cleaning closet, but viewers quickly noticed the engagement ring. And not in a good way.

How much is 90 Day Fiancé’s Brandan’s engagement ring?

On October 2, 90 Day Fiancé viewers did some digging into his engagement ring, which was less of a ring and more of a band with the words ‘I am enough’ engraved on it.

Nonetheless, someone discovered that the same exact ring was currently on Amazon for $14.99.

After finding this out, the entire fanbase went wild on the 90 Day Reddit thread.

“Omg it’s bad. He could’ve got a fake diamond. At least that’s pretty,” one fan wrote.

Another fan chimed in and said, “Reddit detectives coming in hot with the receipts!”

Needless to say, Brandan is going to have to step up his game for her wedding ring.

To stay updated on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.