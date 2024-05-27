90 Day Fiancé couple announces “very hard decision” to move away from family

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya from 90 Day Fiancé decided to move to another state, but they were conflicted about leaving family members behind.

Louisiana native Jovi Dufren brought his Ukrainian fiance Yara Zaya to the US on 90 Day Fiancé Season 8, and they settled down with their daughter Mylah in a suburb of New Orleans.

When the couple returned to the franchise on 90 Day: The Last Resort, they discussed their plans to leave Louisiana.

However, Jovi’s mother Gwen Eymard was worried that she wouldn’t be able to see her granddaughter as often because of the distance.

After much speculation from fans, Jovi and Yara shared an Instagram post on May 26 announcing that they relocated to Miami, Florida with Mylah.

“Officially residents of Florida!!! After a lot of back and forth between Louisiana and Miami, we finally decided to make the move!!” the 90 Day Fiancé star wrote.

“It was a very hard decision to leave family and friends behind, but Mylah has been so happy here and just loving life. Can’t wait to show you more!!”

The video showed the family of three saying their goodbyes to Jovi’s relatives and trading in their old life for a new one filled with beach days and eating outdoors in the warmer weather.

Jovi and Yara said they were “worried” about what life would be like in Miami, and admitted that they will miss their family and the friends they made in Louisiana.

Although it was initially Yara’s idea to move out of state because she felt lonely and unhappy, fans can see that Jovi also got on board and made a big decision for the sake of his family.

Yara and Jovi have shown fans that their marriage is still strong based on the happy moments that were included in the video, and revealed that they’re doing what’s best for their daughter.