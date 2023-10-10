90 Day Fiancé alum Leida Margaretha arrested for alleged wire fraud

Leida from 90 Day Fiancé was known as the materialistic girl of Season 6. Now she’s facing charges for theft.

One of the main couples spotlighted during Season 6 of the hit reality TV show 90 Day Fiancé was Leida Margaretha and Eric Rosenbrook.

Despite their over 10-year age gap, and the restraining order that Leida has against Eric’s daughter, the two are still happily together as of August 2023.

Their main relationship obstacle that was explored during Season 6 was finances. Coming from a well-off materialistic family, Leida did not seem to be comfortable with Eric’s humble lifestyle.

Speaking of money, some news recently broke out regarding Leida that no viewers could have ever expected.

Did 90 Day Fiancé’s Leida get arrested?

On October 9, TMZ broke the news that Leida had been arrested on the claim that she had been illegally stealing thousands of dollars from her job.

According to the outlet, the reality TV star is facing charges of wire fraud against a federal institution, forgery, and theft from a business setting.

It hasn’t been announced whether or not she has been released from the jail on bail, or if there is a trial for her pending charges.

The last time Leida was making headlines for something unexpected was when she accused Eric of domestic abuse back in 2019.

“He pulled my hair really hard and grabbed it until I could stand up and grabbed my wrist, both of them, and put me in the corner,” read text messages that she exposed to the public. He was not arrested as a result of the alleged incident.

