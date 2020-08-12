Zero revealed as new Rainbow Six attacker in Operation Shadow Legacy

The crossover is real. Sam Fisher, the Splinter Cell hero, is joining Team Rainbow in Siege. He will be the only operator released in Rainbow Six’s Operation Shadow Legacy in Year 5 Season 3.

The leaks were true. Splinter Cell fans get hyped, because you’ll have the chance to play Sam Fisher in Siege. Fisher, codename Zero, will be joining Team Rainbow in Y5S3 as part of Operation Shadow Legacy.

Ubisoft shared a teaser on August 11, showing off the Splinter Cell veteran. “You should know better than writing me off. Consider this a teaching moment,” Fisher tells players.

There could have even been a subtle hint towards what his gadget might be. As he walks onto screen, the video turns green, like a radar image. Zero could potentially be equipped with cameras with that green hue on them which he can deploy.

This gadget would fall in line with leaks discovered earlier in the year. Then named Scout, Fisher’s gadget is a pistol that deploys a camera that can drill into walls. This camera will have a one-shot charge ⁠— like a Twitch drone ⁠— to take out utility, or be used as a regular cam.

However, this is all speculation for now, and will only truly be confirmed once the full reveal for Operation Shadow Legacy drops later this week.

When is the Rainbow Six Operation Shadow Legacy full reveal?

You won’t have to wait long to see how Sam Fisher works himself into Team Rainbow’s lineup. The official reveal for Operation Shadow Legacy will release on August 16 at 11am PT. If you are on the east coast, that’ll be 2pm ET, while those in Europe need to tune in at about 7pm BST.

Zero will be the only attacker released in Operation Shadow Legacy, as Ubisoft swap towards a new system of only releasing one operator a season.

This will free up development space to ship more features in Y5S3, like a potential replay system, or possibly the Ping 2.0 rework teased at Six Invitational.

A map rework is on the way, with either Chalet or Skyscraper getting an overhaul in Y5S3. Whichever map doesn’t get selected in Shadow Legacy will be reworked for Year 5 Season 4, Ubisoft has also confirmed.