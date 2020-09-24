Ubisoft finally squash infuriating Rainbow Six sound bug in Y5S3.1 patch

Could Rainbow Six’s long-standing sound issues be a thing of the past? Ubisoft has reportedly squashed the reversed sound bug for good in the Y5S3.1 patch, moving forward in their quest to fix the sound engine.

Sound bugs have plagued Siege since the game’s release. Ubisoft have listed sound as their top issue to solve with Rainbow Six, and have been working on it for quite some time.

“Our priority on that front is to first repackage the way sounds are stored and connected to the game. We currently have a limited ability to fix specific issues and this improvement should make it easier for us to work on the audio aspect of the game,” they said in their last community update in August.

Following the Y5S3.1 update on PC, our teams can no longer reproduce the inverted audio issues.



Our latest patch notes mentions a fix for sound effects going missing after using a drone.



We believe that the inverted audio was linked to this issue and that both are now fixed. — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) September 23, 2020

Their initial goal was to ship some changes in Year 5 Season 3. While it didn’t come with the launch of Operation Shadow Legacy, it appears some of the issues are slowly being removed through other bug fixes.

"Following the Y5S3.1 update on PC, our teams can no longer reproduce the inverted audio issues," they said in a September 23 tweet.

"Our latest patch notes mentions a fix for sound effects going missing after using a drone. We believe that the inverted audio was linked to this issue and that both are now fixed."

The fix solves sound being inverted in headphones, which obviously led to incorrect callouts and getting jumped on from the opposite side. It often happened either by alt-tabbing, or swapping quickly between camera view and regular view.

The issue is one of many sound bugs Ubisoft are looking at tacking for Siege. Their goal is to “dynamically convey realistic sound direction and position to the players,” and patch-by-patch, they’re achieving that goal.

It should be fixed, yes.

We know that some players suffering from the issue haven't reported it since the fix has been deployed.

We could not repro it on our end either after 3.1. — François R. (@Ubi_Fanch) September 23, 2020

The Y5S3.1 patch also included changes to vote-to-kick removal, removing it from the game entirely, as well as some bug fixes for the newly-released Chalet rework. You can find the full patch notes below.

Rainbow Six: Siege Y5S3.1 patch notes

Updates

Vote-to-kick removal

In this update we will be removing the vote-to-kick feature from Quick Match (vote-to-kick was previously only available in Quick Match.)

We've been monitoring the use of vote-to-kick for the last seasons and have confirmed that it is indeed a highly abused feature used as a disruption tool and that it is considered by most to be a pain point in this playlist. Considering that it brings more tension to Quick Match, we decided to turn it off.

Bug fixes

Gameplay

FIXED - Mismatched SFX when picking up a hard breach charge gadget.

FIXED - Operator shields will flip in first person POV after swapping out the shield and performing a melee attack.

Level design

FIXED - Various clipping/dynamic clipping issues.

FIXED - Various issues with assets/props on maps.

FIXED - Various LOD issues on maps.

FIXED - Various minor caster mode details.

FIXED - Various vault issues.

Chalet

FIXED - Various vault issues on Chalet.

FIXED - Jukebox in 1F Bar on Chalet can be vaulted onto.

FIXED - Various drone collision issues on Chalet allowing drones to go OOB/OOW, or blocking drones.

FIXED - Defuser can't be picked up if dropped behind the boiler in B Main Garage on Chalet.

FIXED - Defuser can't be picked up if dropped in certain spots on Chalet after forcing collision.

FIXED - Defuser can't be picked up if dropped in a specific spot on EXT Helipad Trail of Chalet.

FIXED - Drones are not destroyed when thrown OOB on Chalet.

FIXED - Issues with Secure Area mode in 1F Fireplace on Chalet.

FIXED - Operator can go OOB by forcing collision in EXT Helipad Trail of Chalet.

FIXED - Players can't vault down to B Backyard stairs on Chalet.

FIXED - Potentially exploitable position on Chalet.

FIXED - Some gadgets float when attached to solarium windows on Chalet.

FIXED - The table in B Wine Cellar of Chalet can't be damaged by explosives.

Operators

Zero

FIXED - Sensitivity for Zero's Argus Camera on controllers is higher than intended.

FIXED - Inconsistent replication for Zero's Piercing Camera for players who have reconnected to the game.

FIXED - Multiple damage decals from Zero's camera when deployed on certain surfaces.

FIXED - Visual issues with Zero's Argus Launcher reticule and crosshair while hipfiring and ADS, respectively.

FIXED - Zero's Argus Launcher crosshairs are not being affected by the disable state when inside Mute's jammer AOE.

FIXED - Zero's Piercing Camera can be deployed multiple times in the same spot.

FIXED - Zero's Piercing Camera floats if deployed on a barricade that later has its perimeter destroyed.

Clash

FIXED - Clash's shield animation can be stopped by pressing any spring/shoot buttons.

Iana

FIXED - When using Iana's Gemini, her 1.5x and 2.0x scopes will change to a different scope on the Gemini.

Nokk

FIXED - Scopes are held closer to Nokk's face when prone when her HEL is active.

User experience