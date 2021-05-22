Everything we know about Thunderbird: New Rainbow Six defender in Operation North Star - Dexerto

Thunderbird is joining Team Rainbow in Operation North Star. The new Rainbow Six defender reportedly has access to a kit filled to the brim with heals, while boasting one of the most lethal weapon loadouts. Here’s what we know so far.

Operation North Star is Rainbow Six’s second expansion for Year 6. The big year for Siege has plenty cooking up for players, including some pretty major gameplay overhauls.

While it’s not yet known what will come in Operation North Star, we do know that Thunderbird will be the new defender. Here’s everything floating around right now.

Thunderbird leaked details: gadget, weapons

Thunderbird is the first Siege operator not from a ‘typical’ nation, instead hailing from the Nakoda Territories of Canada. She is reportedly a three-speed defender, with access to a lethal arsenal of weapons, unlike others.

Thunderbird can reportedly use the Spear.308 (Finka) and SPAS-15 shotgun (Caveira) as their primary guns. Their secondaries are the Q-929 (Lesion and Ying) and the Bearing-9 (Hibana and Echo).

Name: Thunderbird

3 Speed

Spear.308/SPAS-15

Q-929/BEARING-9

Impact Grenade/C4

3 Kóna Station

Their gadget, reportedly called Kona Station, can heal up allies and enemies in its radius. It fires a charge on a reported 38-second cooldown and can even revive nearby downed players.

Her Kona Station can be deactivated by EMPs, and are not bulletproof ⁠— they’ll be destroyed once shot, so you must do your best to protect them for as long as possible. She has access to three of them.

We will update this ⁠— and whether the leaks were correct ⁠— once Ubisoft drops more details at the Six Invitational 2021 panel.

Thunderbird release date

Thunderbird will be dropping in Operation North Star. The new operation will be revealed at a panel at the Six Invitational on May 23 at 7AM PT / 10AM ET.

The reworked Favela is expected to be revealed at the same time, as well as plenty more changes.