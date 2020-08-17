Rainbow Six Zero guide: best loadout, tips and tricks for new attacker

Sam Fisher, codename Zero, is coming to Rainbow Six: Siege in Operation Shadow Legacy. The Splinter Cell veteran is a known quantity to Tom Clancy fans, but he can still take enemies by surprise in Siege with his great intel-gathering utility.

After months of speculation, Sam Fisher has joined Team Rainbow. A veteran of the Tom Clancy franchise, the Splinter Cell hero will be a playable attacker when Operation Shadow Legacy launches.

Armed with great intel-gathering cameras, and explosive utility to catch enemies by surprise, Zero is arguably the ultimate camera operator for defense. No longer will you have to worry about using drones on the flank, Zero can set up better cameras from almost anywhere.

Best loadout for Zero

Zero’s loadout is pretty straightforward. You only have one sidearm to choose from, and on attack, Assault Rifles reign supreme. That makes choosing between his SC3000K or his MP7 pretty easy.

However, controlling his AR can be difficult at times. It can feel pretty sluggish, and it’s not the nicest primary to fire. Adding a Muzzle Brake and using the Angled Grip seems to help speed it up a little bit though. Depending on the sightlines you hold, the 1.5x scope or the 2.0x scope is all you’ll need optics-wise.

Primary: SC3000K Scope: 2.0x Attachment: Muzzle Brake Grip: Angled Grip Laser: No Laser

Sidearm: 5.7USG with no laser

Secondary Gadget: Frag Grenades

How to play Zero

Zero is very good at leading the charge with his cameras. He gets four of them a round, so you can be a bit liberal in using them. You can choose to peek around corners with them, waiting for enemy fire as bait, or jumping on your phone and looking in.

You can also peek into bombsites through reinforced walls, hatches, ceilings, and floors. Changing up how you peek every round will keep defenders on their toes. The cameras are also good for watching flanks, as they can be placed in spots drones can’t reach.

You can flip your cameras inside-out to protect them from enemy fire. This is especially good if you are trying to poke into a bombsite. Just got into your camera tab, press spacebar, and the camera will redeploy on the other side. You can then press space to flick it back around.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d-3x2PVfXxM

Much like Twitch, you’d want to use your camera laser to take out enemy utility. Given it only does five damage, it’s not enough to kill a downed enemy. You only get one of them per camera, so use them wisely. You can’t destroy Evil Eyes or Banshee’s with them, but you can take down ADSes, pop open Mira windows, and cull Mozzie pests.

As for his gunplay, his 5.7USG with a suppressor is very good for surprising enemies and getting kills on the flank. His SC3000K is nothing to scoff at either, with decently high damage, although its rate of fire is middling.

Once you flush out enemy roamers, you can then peer into the bombsite to help your allies execute. With frags at your disposal, you can fire them in to catch enemies off guard if you spot them on your camera.

Zero will come out with Operation Shadow Legacy, and will be free for all Year 5 Pass holders. Regular players will be able to buy him with Renown or R6 Points a week after his release. You can try him out for yourself on the TTS starting August 17.