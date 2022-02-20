What’s included in Rainbow Six’s Year 7 Pass? Unlock all new Operators early

Want to get your hands on Azami and the other three new Operators in Rainbow Six Year 7 early? You will need to buy the Rainbow Six Year 7 Pass ⁠— but there’s plenty more value in them than just Operators. Here’s what they include.

Ubisoft is bringing back Year Passes to Rainbow Six Siege in 2022. However, the Year 7 Pass looks different to the Year Passes of old.

While they’ll include early access to all the new Operators as they release — including Azami in Operation Demon Veil — there’s a bunch of bonus rewards too. They will cost a pretty penny, though.

Here’s how the Year 7 Pass works in Rainbow Six.

How to get the Rainbow Six Year 7 Pass

The Rainbow Six Year 7 Pass can only be purchased ⁠— it cannot be earned through gameplay. You’ll have to shell out a decent chunk of money too, but it comes in two tiers: Regular and Premium.

The Regular Pass will cost $40 USD and include access to the four seasonal Battle Passes and 14-day early access to each new Operator. The Premium Year Pass will cost $60 USD with the aforementioned rewards, but also some extra bonuses.

In the Premium Pass, there will be exclusive Exotic skins handed out throughout the year, VIP credits, and progress chipped off your battle pass early pushing you straight to Tier 20 on the first day of each new season.

The change comes after players called for the return of a one-time yearly purchase instead of gating each new Operator behind battle passes, and Ubisoft has heeded that call.

When is the Rainbow Six Year 7 Pass available?

The Rainbow Six Year 7 Pass will be available for one month only from February 21 to March 21, 2022. After this, you will no longer be able to get early access to Operators or any of the extra bonuses if you choose the Premium Pass.

If you want to get access to all the new Rainbow Six Operators early in 2022, get ready to chip in early.