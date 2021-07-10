Rainbow Six Y6S2.2 patch notes: Tachanka buffs, Zofia nerfs

Ubisoft has been working hard to iron out the wrinkles in Rainbow Six Operation North Star, and it has culminated in the Y6S2.2 patch, which includes buffs for the Lord himself Tachanka, nerfs to Zofia, and more.

Operation North Star has been a smash hit so far. It introduced some exciting new features, including new Operator Thunderbird, the Favela map rework, and more.

However, the developers haven’t stopped trying to fine-tune the game in a series of minor patches.

The latest one, patch Y6S2.2, hits the nail on the head by buffing some Operators and nerfing others. Here’s everything you need to know.

Tachanka buffed

Tackanka received a nice buff during Operation Crimson Heist, but the Russian overlord of Siege is getting a bit more power in North Star.

Ubisoft buffed him again this patch by further increasing the Shumikha Launcher’s total ammunition from 10 to 14, making the DP-27 create larger holes in the mid-range, and replacing Proximity Alarm with Deployable Shield.

All up, they believe these changes will give him more protection when using the launcher and make him a more fearsome anchor.

Zofia nerfed

Zofia, on the other hand, has been nerfed. The data suggested she had a high pick-rate due to the simplicity and effectiveness of her M762. She has basically become the new Ash, with over a 90% pick rate on attack.

So, to bring her down a notch, they’ve made the M762 harder to control by increasing its vertical recoil and horizontal spread to the left.

Naturally, this means players will need to control their shots better to secure kills.

Nokk’s rework is on hold

Nokk was expected to receive a balancing rework in this patch. The idea was to change how her utility interacts with recent changes to her gadget and her ability as a means of making her more useful in most situations.

The developers tried a couple of things, including adding another invulnerability to detection and removing the HEL Presence Reduction’s ability to muffle sounds.

However, they struggled to find the right balance and ultimately decided to put the experimental changes on hold.

You can find the full Rainbow Six Y6S2.2 patch notes below. They are currently in testing on the TTS, so we will update you once they hit live servers.

Rainbow Six Y6S2.2 patch notes

Operator Balancing

Alibi

Added 2.0x scope to ACS12 (removed 1.5x scope)

Added 1.5x scope to MX4 Storm

Frost

Removed 1.5x scope from C1

Population targeted by this change: Casual, Top Ranked, and Pros.

Tachanka

Added Deployable Shield (removed Proximity Alarm)

Increased Shumikha Launcher total ammunition to 14 (from 10)

Improved DP-27 destruction: 0 to 4.99m: 0.3 radius hole per shot 5 to 7.99m: 0.2 radius hole per shot Beyond 8m: 0.2 radius hole after three shots



Zofia

Modified M762 recoil, harder to control. Vertical recoil increased Horizontal spread will be stronger to the left Long burst recoil will start on the 8th bullet (was 12th)



Nokk

Following experimentation on the Test Server, we’ve made the decision to put Nokk’s balancing rework on hold.

Weapon Balancing

ACS12

Increased damage to 69 (from 59)

TCSG-12