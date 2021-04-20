Rainbow Six Y6S1.3 patch notes: Jager finally nerfed, Tachanka buffed - Dexerto

Rainbow Six Operation Crimson Heist desperately needed some fine-tuning, and the Y6S1.3 patch does exactly that by finally nerfing Jager and giving Tachanka a much-needed buff.

Operation Crimson Heist introduced everything from a new Operator and a map rework to a match replay feature. However, Ubisoft hasn’t stopped trying to iron out issues and flaws in minor patches, and the latest one is all about balance.

More specifically, the developers took a look at the data surrounding pick rates to determine who needed a nerf and who needed a buff. Jager and Tachanka are the two most affected Operators. However, Ace, Jackal, and Thermite have been impacted in this update too.

Let’s take a look at the Y6S1.3 patch in more detail.

Jager finally cops a nerf

Jager is one of the most popular Operators in the game. The developers revealed he’s picked in 95% of the games, which is insane. However, they concluded it was too high to ignore, and nerfed him by targeting his 416-C weapon.

In essence, they reduced its capacity from 30+1 to 25+1 and slightly increased the vertical recoil, hoping it would make him less effective without making him useless.

However, they promised to monitor the changes and tweak them accordingly.

Tachanka gets a much-needed buff

Initially, when Tachanka was first reworked, it seemed like he would be too overpowered. However, the developers pointed out that his pick rate isn’t too great, and it’s not where they hoped it would be.

For that reason, they’ve decided to give him a much-needed buff. They’ve specifically targeted the Shumikha Launcher, increasing its magazine capacity, fire duration, fire area radius, projectile speed, and accuracy. They also reduced its detonation time, making it easier to hit.

If that wasn’t enough, they also buffed his light-machine gun, the trusty DP27, by reducing its equip and unequip time by fractions of a second, making it a little faster to draw. All in all, these changes should make him more viable.

Ace, Jackal, and Thermite have all been tweaked too, although the changes are minor. Ace now has a Claymore instead of Smoke Grenades, and vice-versa for Thermite. Jackal, on the other hand, has had his C7E weapon has slightly nerfed with less damage and ammo per clip.

The latest patch is currently live on the test server, and if goes off without a hitch, it’ll make its way onto the official client shortly after.

You can find the full Rainbow Six Y6S1.3 patch notes below.

Rainbow Six Y6S1.3 patch notes

Operator Balancing

Ace

Replaced Smoke Grenades with Claymore

The S.E.L.M.A. will destroy Black Mirror Window

Jackal

Reduced C7E magazine capacity to 25+1 bullets (from 30+1)

Reduced C7E damage to 42 (from 46)

Jager

Reduced 416-C magazine capacity to 25+1 (was 30+1)

Increased 416-C weapon recoil vertical kick

Tachanka

Shumikha Launcher Increased magazine capacity to 7 (was 5) Increased fire duration to 7s (was 5s) Reduced detonation time to 0.75s (from 1s) Increased fire area radius to 1.9m (from 1.7m) Increased projectile “distance to start drop” to 20m (was 8m) Increased projectile speed to 30 (from 20)



DP27 Reduced equip time to 0.65s (from 0.9s) Reduced unequip time to 0.3s (from 0.42s)



Thermite

Replace Claymore with Smoke Grenades

Weapon Balancing

DMR (ATTACKERS)