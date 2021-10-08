Rainbow Six Siege Y6S3.3 update patch notes: Clash, Kapkan buffs, P10 Roni nerfs

The latest Rainbow Six Siege update is now live on the Test Server and we’ve got the full rundown on every major Operator change along with each weapon and gadget tweak in the Y6S3.3 patch.

Another hefty Siege update has arrived as Ubisoft has introduced yet another wave of significant changes to the tactical FPS. Six popular characters have been buffed or nerfed to some degree with three weapons and gadgets have also come under the microscope.

There’s plenty to wrap your head around before jumping on the Test Server so here’s everything there is to know about the Y6S3.3 patch in Rainbow Six Siege.

Six Operator changes in Y6S3.3 patch

For the most part, Operators have been changed for the better in the latest update. While some tweaks are fairly minor, others could help see a surge in playtime over the coming weeks.

Castle, Clash, Kapkan, Melusi, Oryx, and Wamai were the six Operators in focus this time around. Among the noteworthy adjustments, Clash-mains will now load into each map with a new piece of equipment at the ready. Gone is the P-10C as the Super Shotty is now available in its place.

In another considerable change, Kapkan can now have a little more fun with his Entry Denial Devices. Up until this patch, the Operator could only place one at each door or window. Now, he can go wild and place as many as he likes.

From various ability upgrades to smaller stat changes, be sure to check the full list of Operator changes below.

Weapon and gadgets tuned in Y6S3.3 update

Next are the weapon and gadget changes in the Y6S3.3 patch. Both the MX4 Storm and the P10 Roni have been nerfed while the Hard Breach Charge has finally been buffed.

Regarding the guns, both will now be more difficult to control as vertical recoil has been increased across the board. Moreover, the P10 Roni now has a harshe kick when firing initial rounds, and its total ammo count has been dropped down as well.

On the positive end, fans of the Hard Breach Charge are in luck. After a year of having just one in each round, players can now use two Hard Breach Charges as they please.

Full Rainbow Six Siege Y6S3.3 patch notes

The full patch notes are as follows:

OPERATOR BALANCING

CASTLE

Increased Armor Panels to 4 (was 3).

Reduced melee hits required to destroy a Armor Panels to 9 (was 12).

Population targeted by this change: Casual and Top Ranked.

CLASH

Added Super Shorty (removed P-10C).

Population targeted by this change: Casual and Top Ranked.

KAPKAN

Number of Entry Denial Devices per door/window frame no longer limited to 1.

Population targeted by this change: Casual.

MELUSI

Added Bullet Proof Camera (removed Nitro Cell).

Population targeted by this change: Casual and Top Ranked.

ORYX

Reduced Remah Dash charge refill time to 8s (was 12s).

Population targeted by this change: Casual and Top Ranked.

WAMAI

Increased max Mag-NET System to 6 (was 4).

Reduced Mag-NET System catching area to 3.5m (was 5m).

Population targeted by this change: Casual and Top Ranked.

WEAPON BALANCING

MX4 STORM

Increased Mx4 vertical recoil.

Population targeted by this change: Casual, Pros, and Top Ranked.

P10 RONI

Reduced P10 Roni magazine to 15+1 (was 19+1). Total ammo: PVP – 181 Hardcore – 121 PVE – 196

Increased vertical recoil.

Increases first kick recoil.

Population targeted by this change: Casual, Pros, and Top Ranked.

GADGET BALANCING

HARD BREACH CHARGE

Increased gadget amount to 2 (was 1). Affected Operators: Montagne, Buck, Fuze, Capitao, Amaru, Nokk, Ying, Zero



Population targeted by this change: Casual and Top Ranked.