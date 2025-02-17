Everything we know about Rainbow Six Siege X: Teaser, gameplay changes, more

Rainbow Six Siege is in store for its “biggest transformation” to date and we’ve got the early rundown on what to expect. From new gameplay changes to visual upgrades and more, here’s what we know.

Almost a full decade on from the release of Rainbow Six Siege (and even longer for the Beta players among us), Ubisoft’s tactical shooter is now in store for what’s being described as its “biggest transformation” thus far.

While dozens of major updates, seasonal content drops, and the like have all dramatically shifted the FPS over the years, Siege X is allegedly set to kick off an entirely “new era” for the game.

What exactly does that mean and what does Siege X look like? While it’s early days yet, and Ubisoft is remaining tight-lipped ahead of a full reveal, here’s the early rundown on everything we know thus far.

What is Rainbow Six Siege X?

Rainbow Six Siege is the title of the upcoming ‘transformation’. There’s a chance it’s just a temporary label, but given X in Roman Numerals is 10, it’s likely R6 Siege X will be the moniker for this year’s version of the game.

It may even serve as the permanent title moving forward, as an accompanying Ubisoft blog suggested Siege X “sets the stage for years to come.”

While we don’t have specifics on what to expect from Siege X, devs have begun teasing what’s called the “biggest” shakeup in the game’s history. That means “new ways to play,” according to the YouTube description, which could suggest new game modes and Operators on the way.

We also know to expect “deepened tactical gameplay, and major upgrades all around.” According to the blog post, some of these upgrades concern graphical and audio fidelity, suggesting a far bigger overhaul is on the way than just some mere gameplay additions.

“The R6 team has been working tirelessly to bring to life the biggest transformation in the game’s history and its purpose is to reinforce Rainbow Six Siege’s position at the top of tactical first-person shooters.”

While we don’t yet have the full picture, fans don’t have long to wait. More on what’s coming soon further down below.

There is no release date for Siege X just yet. For now, all we have to go off is a date for an upcoming Showcase that will reveal plenty more about the forthcoming update.

It’s more than likely we’ll learn about the release date of the big update during this reveal.

Will Rainbow Six Siege X be free?

Currently, there’s no confirmation, but given the description, all signs point to Siege X being a free update for existing players.

Given we’re set to receive upgrades to the core product, rather than splitting the community, Ubisoft will certainly want to provide all users with the same experience.

We’ll be sure to update you here once we have confirmation though.

How to watch Rainbow Six Siege X Showcase

A full-fledged R6 Siege X Showcase is scheduled for Thursday, March 13, 2025 beginning at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM CET.

This Showcase is taking place in Atlanta Georgia, bringing together “players, creators, and developers” as Ubisoft lifts the veil on the future of the Shooter.

Of course, for fans unable to attend in person, the event will be streamed live on the official Rainbow6 Twitch account which we’ve embedded here for your convenience.

Furthermore, there will be exclusive Twitch Drops up for grabs throughout the Showcase, so be sure to lock in if you’re eager for some free cosmetics.

There’s no telling just yet how long the Showcase may run for, but we’ll be sure to update you here with any further details as we get closer to the big day.