Rainbow Six Siege Rengoku event leaks: Gameplay, Operator skins, map & more

A new Rainbow Six Siege leak has revealed details about the Rengoku event, giving players a sneak peek at the upcoming mode’s gameplay, Operator skins, and modified Skyscraper map.

The Rainbow Six Siege Rengoku event has been leaked ahead of its official debut as part of Year 7 Season 1. This event comes hot on the heels after the release of Azami – the new Japanese defender who arrived in Operation Demon Veil.

While many players have been getting to grips with this new Operator, a number of leaks have shed some light on the upcoming Rengoku event. Not only do we have gameplay of how it will function, but there are also early glimpses of the Samurai-themed cosmetics that will be released for a number of the game’s Operators.

So, without further ado, here’s everything we currently know about the Rainbow Six Siege Rengoku event and what you can expect to see when it goes live.

Rainbow Six Siege Rengoku event gameplay

According to Rainbow Six Siege leaker, @benjaminstrike, the Rengoku event will be a 5v5 mode where players will need to capture points and “fight to light the altars and free their deity.”

Each round is said to last three minutes and players win by having the most points at the end, which are earned by lighting altars. It’s also important to note that all players will have access to a variety of Kiba gadgets.

These kunai can be thrown at players and deliver either explosive, poison, concussion, stun, or fire damage upon impact. Early gameplay depicts a player wielding only a shotgun and pistol, which suggests other weapons will be unavailable during the mode.

Given the recent addition of Team Deathmatch, it appears that Rengoku will be closer to something like Control.

Rainbow Six Siege Rengoku event map

The Rainbow Six Siege Rengoku event won’t receive its own map – instead, current leaks state that the players will duke it out on a modified version of Skyscraper. This means there will be plenty of opportunities to dash outside into the traditional gardens for some quick kills and ambush opponents with sneaky hallway flanks.

We’re still expecting Siege’s trademark destruction, too, so you can open up new routes entirely.

Rainbow Six Siege Rengoku event Operator skins

The leaked Rengoku event Operator skins all appear to be based on Samurai, with many of the game’s characters receiving their very own traditional body armor. For example, Bandit can be seen wearing a black kabuto, a stylized face mask, and intricate chest pieces.

Meanwhile, Osa has been kitted out with a ninja-themed ensemble that comes packed with a headband, Tanto knife, and gold/black face mask. Make sure to check out the video above to see all the Rengoku event skins for Bandit, Kapkan, Capitao, Fuse, Maestro, Osa, Rook, Thunderbird, and Twitch.

So, there you have it, everything we know about the upcoming event. Make sure to check out our Rainbow Six Siege page for all the latest news and updates.