Rainbow Six patch Y7S1.2 notes: Smoke & Nomad nerfs, Gridlock buffs, more

Rainbow Six Siege is getting a host of balance changes in patch Y7S1.2 just after the launch of Operation Demon Veil. Operators like Smoke, Nomad, and Gridlock are getting an update, as well as a big change to Claymores ⁠— here’s the full patch notes.

Rainbow Six Siege’s upcoming balance update, patch Y7S1.2, is one of the game’s biggest in terms of wide-reaching effects.

While the mid-season updates are usually small in size, tinkering with a couple of operators, Ubisoft are pushing changes to more than 20 in an attempt to change two things in the meta: Attacker flankwatch and the defender tier list.

Here’s what you need to know about Rainbow Six patch Y7S1.2, including when the new Operation Demon Veil update drops.

When is Rainbow Six patch Y7S1.2?

Ubisoft has not given a confirmed date for Rainbow Six patch Y7S1.2, but it has gone into testing on the TTS as of April 5.

The developers usually tinker with the changes before pushing them to everyone, so expect things to change between now and then. Once the update goes live, we’ll let you know.

What’s changing in Rainbow Six patch Y7S1.2?

Smoke no longer immune to gas in big defender change

Smoke has been a defense staple in Rainbow Six Siege thanks to his gas canisters. However, despite the defender knowing what is in them, he soon won’t be immune to their damage-dealing effects.

The reliable anchor will now take damage from the gas and removing “what is essentially a special immunity just for Smoke,” Ubisoft explained.

“The gas can still be used for area denial and to apply pressure, but Smoke can no longer prowl through that denied area without paying a cost.”

Claymore buff gives attackers more flankwatch

Claymores, as a secondary gadget, don’t get a lot of love in Siege. While they’re good for flank watch if you haven’t brought someone like Nomad, they can be easily destroyed ⁠— and you only get one of them.

However, now attackers will be able to hold two angles with the explosive with a new buff giving them an extra Claymore when they take the gadget.

“The main purpose here is to allow a greater selection of Operators to ‘block’ two different flanks without needing to bring along a dedicated Operator like Nomad or Gridlock. We think this change may make Claymores a more appealing selection in some ⁠— but not all ⁠— cases,” Ubisoft stated.

Currently, 15 attackers have access to Claymores including Blackbeard, who is gaining Claymores this patch after a swap with their existing Breaching Charges.

Gridlock buff pushes her up tier list with more Trax charges

The flankwatch changes for Claymores aren’t the only extra tools attackers are getting. Gridlock has fallen a bit flat in the meta compared to other dedicated operators like Nomad, and a new buff will potentially push her up the tier list.

The Australian attacker will have access to an extra Trax gadget charge ⁠— now up to four ⁠— which can be used to slow down defenders trying to rotate back onto site with the spikes.

This, plus a nerf to Nomad’s knockback, could end up making Gridlock more viable, especially given the rise of LMGs in Siege.

You can find the full Rainbow Six patch Y7S1.2 notes below. The update will go live later in April after it finishes testing on the TTS.

Rainbow Six patch Y7S1.2 notes

Operator Balancing

Bandit

Bandit can deploy multiple batteries on the same reinforcement or gadget

Blackbeard

Added Claymore (removed Breaching Charges)

Gridlock

Increased number of Trax canisters to 4 (from 3)

Nomad

Pushed operators can remain prone and recover control of the character faster

Recovery time reduced to 1.25s (from 2s)

Oryx

Pushed operators can remain prone and recover control of the character faster

Recovery time reduced to 1.25s (from 2s)

Smoke

Smoke is vulnerable to his own toxic gas

Warden

Increased duration of the ability to 20s (from 10s)

Increased cooldown to 20s (from 10s)

Ying

Reduced duration of the flash to 1.4s (from 2.8s)

Increased the number of Candelas to 4 (from 3)

Gadget Balancing

Claymore