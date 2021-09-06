Rainbow Six Siege Operation Crystal Guard: Best attackers and defenders tier list

With the release of Osa in Y6S3, Operation Crystal Guard, Rainbow Six Siege’s operator pool has grown once again. We’ve put together a tier list of the best Attackers and Defenders that you can currently choose from.

With now over 60 operators to choose from, it can be quite hard to keep up with what’s the current best operator to choose ahead of Year 6 Season 4.

Read More: Osa Operator guide

To help you with your struggles, we’ve put together a list of the best Attackers and Defenders, including the newest incredibly versatile operator to hit the game, Osa.

Released with Operation Crystal Guard, Osa is an expert in electromechanics, military engineering, and robotics who was recruited into Nighthaven right after she finished university. This tier list should give you an understanding of where she fits into the current meta.

Advertisement

Operation Crystal Guard Tier list: Attackers

Attackers in Siege are a varied bunch. Be sure to check out our favourites here.

S Tier

Ace

Ash

Maverick

Sledge

Thatcher

Zofia

A Tier

Hibana

Thermite

Iana

Flores

Jackal

Nomad

Osa

Lion

B Tier

Capitao

Gridlock

Lion

Twitch

Ying

Zero

Buck

C Tier

Amaru

Dokkaebi

Nokk

Blackbeard

D Tier

Finka

Glaz

Kali

Fuze

IQ

F Tier

Warden

Operation Crystal Guard Tier list: Defenders

If you’re looking to stop enemies making progress, you’ll want to look at the best defenders.

S Tier

Mozzie

Kaid

Maestro

Mira

Smoke

Mute

Valkyrie

Pulse

A Tier

Clash

Echo

Ela

Goyo

Jager

Lesion

Melusi

Thunderbird

B Tier

Bandit

Nokk

Alibi

Wamai

C Tier

Castle

Doc

Rook

Frost

D Tier

Caveria

Oryx

Kapkan

Blitz

F Tier

Montagne

Fuze

Caveira

For more on Rainbow Six Siege, check out everything we know about the upcoming fourth season of Year 6, reportedly called Operation High Caliber.