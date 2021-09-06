Rainbow Six Siege Operation Crystal Guard: Best attackers and defenders tier list

With the release of Osa in Y6S3, Operation Crystal Guard, Rainbow Six Siege’s operator pool has grown once again. We’ve put together a tier list of the best Attackers and Defenders that you can currently choose from.
With now over 60 operators to choose from, it can be quite hard to keep up with what’s the current best operator to choose ahead of Year 6 Season 4.
To help you with your struggles, we’ve put together a list of the best Attackers and Defenders, including the newest incredibly versatile operator to hit the game, Osa.
Released with Operation Crystal Guard, Osa is an expert in electromechanics, military engineering, and robotics who was recruited into Nighthaven right after she finished university. This tier list should give you an understanding of where she fits into the current meta.
Operation Crystal Guard Tier list: Attackers
Attackers in Siege are a varied bunch. Be sure to check out our favourites here.
S Tier
- Ace
- Ash
- Maverick
- Sledge
- Thatcher
- Zofia
A Tier
- Hibana
- Thermite
- Iana
- Flores
- Jackal
- Nomad
- Osa
- Lion
B Tier
- Capitao
- Gridlock
- Twitch
- Ying
- Zero
- Buck
C Tier
- Amaru
- Dokkaebi
- Nokk
- Blackbeard
D Tier
- Finka
- Glaz
- Kali
- Fuze
- IQ
F Tier
- Warden
Operation Crystal Guard Tier list: Defenders
If you’re looking to stop enemies making progress, you’ll want to look at the best defenders.
S Tier
- Mozzie
- Kaid
- Maestro
- Mira
- Smoke
- Mute
- Valkyrie
- Pulse
A Tier
- Clash
- Echo
- Ela
- Goyo
- Jager
- Lesion
- Melusi
- Thunderbird
B Tier
- Bandit
- Nokk
- Alibi
- Wamai
C Tier
- Castle
- Doc
- Rook
- Frost
D Tier
- Caveria
- Oryx
- Kapkan
- Blitz
F Tier
- Montagne
- Fuze
- Caveira
For more on Rainbow Six Siege, check out everything we know about the upcoming fourth season of Year 6, reportedly called Operation High Caliber.