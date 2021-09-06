 Rainbow Six Siege Operation Crystal Guard: Best attackers and defenders tier list - Dexerto
Rainbow Six

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Crystal Guard: Best attackers and defenders tier list

Published: 6/Sep/2021 14:35 Updated: 6/Sep/2021 14:37

by Shay Robson
Rainbow Six Osa shield Operation Crystal Guard
Ubisoft

With the release of Osa in Y6S3, Operation Crystal Guard, Rainbow Six Siege’s operator pool has grown once again. We’ve put together a tier list of the best Attackers and Defenders that you can currently choose from. 

With now over 60 operators to choose from, it can be quite hard to keep up with what’s the current best operator to choose ahead of Year 6 Season 4.

To help you with your struggles, we’ve put together a list of the best Attackers and Defenders, including the newest incredibly versatile operator to hit the game, Osa.

Released with Operation Crystal Guard, Osa is an expert in electromechanics, military engineering, and robotics who was recruited into Nighthaven right after she finished university. This tier list should give you an understanding of where she fits into the current meta.

Rainbow Six-Siege Osa
Ubisoft
Osa’s talents and skills make her a formidable attacking Operator.

Operation Crystal Guard Tier list: Attackers

Attackers in Siege are a varied bunch. Be sure to check out our favourites here.

S Tier

  • Ace
  • Ash
  • Maverick
  • Sledge
  • Thatcher
  • Zofia

A Tier

  • Hibana
  • Thermite
  • Iana
  • Flores
  • Jackal
  • Nomad
  • Osa
  • Lion

B Tier

  • Capitao
  • Gridlock
  • Twitch
  • Ying
  • Zero
  • Buck

C Tier

  • Amaru
  • Dokkaebi
  • Nokk
  • Blackbeard

D Tier

  • Finka
  • Glaz
  • Kali
  • Fuze
  • IQ

F Tier

  • Warden

Operation Crystal Guard Tier list: Defenders

If you’re looking to stop enemies making progress, you’ll want to look at the best defenders.

S Tier

  • Mozzie
  • Kaid
  • Maestro
  • Mira
  • Smoke
  • Mute
  • Valkyrie
  • Pulse

A Tier

  • Clash
  • Echo
  • Ela
  • Goyo
  • Jager
  • Lesion
  • Melusi
  • Thunderbird

B Tier

  • Bandit
  • Alibi
  • Wamai

C Tier

  • Castle
  • Doc
  • Rook
  • Frost

D Tier

  • Caveria
  • Oryx
  • Kapkan
F Tier

  • Montagne
  • Caveira

For more on Rainbow Six Siege, check out everything we know about the upcoming fourth season of Year 6, reportedly called Operation High Caliber.

