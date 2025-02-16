Rainbow Six Siege enters “new era” with massive CS2-like overhaul

Rainbow Six Siege X was teased at the R6 Invitational, but even that short teaser trailer made it clear something huge is coming for the competitive shooter.

R6 has long been known for its tactical gameplay that hasn’t quite been replicated by any other developer, giving players a ton of freedom to set up barriers, shoot through walls, and use every Operator’s diverse toolset to gather information and get the leg up on your opponent.

However, that complexity also creates a massive skill barrier that’s difficult to climb for new players. Rainbow Six Siege saw explosive growth in the years after launch, but that growth has largely stagnated.

So, to try and re-invigorate the game and bring new audiences in, they’re planning a massive overhaul of the game titled Rainbow Six Siege: X, likely to mark the game’s 10th anniversary.

Rainbow Six Siege gets massive year 10 changes

With Siege having released at the tail end of 2015, it’s almost 10 years old at this point. Though the game has seen its fair share of significant overhauls and content updates over the years, its foundation has grown old.

So, to keep the game going strong, Ubisoft have announced Rainbow Six Siege X, an update that’ll make drastic changes to the core elements of the game.

While this has been confirmed not to be a sequel, it might as well be. Ubisoft is so confident it’ll be good that they’re putting on a ticketed event around their full showcase of the game on March 13th.

This update has been in development for three years now. And yes, it’s an update, not a sequel. The devs have confirmed that it’s meant to stay true to the game’s original vision with some extra bells and whistles.

In preparation, this year’s first Operation is called Prep Phase, acting as a primer before we get more info on the “new era” of Rainbow Six Siege X.

Early looks at the update are comparable to Counter-Strike 2, a game that’s sequel in name alone. Valve’s flagship shooter underwent a similar engine and gameplay overhaul, keeping the spirit of CS:GO but bringing it into the modern era.