Rainbow Six Shadow Legacy battle pass details: all rewards & missions

Ubisoft are kicking off Rainbow Six: Siege’s Y5S3 expansion with a bang. To celebrate Sam Fisher, aka Zero, making his way onto Team Rainbow, the biggest battle pass in Siege history is being released alongside Operation Shadow Legacy.

Operation Shadow Legacy has finally been shipped to live servers. After an extensive period on the TTS, you can now get your hands on Sam Fisher, aka Zero, in the live game.

On top of that, the Chalet rework is out, Thatcher has been reworked, Ping 2.0 is here, and a new hard breach gadget too. However, if you’re fanging for even more content, this season’s battle pass has you covered.

It’s the most stacked battle pass in the history of Siege so far, with 70 tiers making it almost double previous ones. With dozens of operator uniforms on offer, as well as stacks of renown, R6 credits, and alpha packs, this is one pass you won’t want to miss.

How many tiers are in the Rainbow Six Shadow Legacy battle pass?

The Shadow Legacy battle pass is split into two ⁠— the free track and the premium track. The free track gives you access to 21 tiers of rewards without having to pay a dime. This includes headgear for Finka and Zero, alpha packs, and charms.

However, if you really want to get the most out of Shadow Legacy, you’ll want the premium track. It’ll set you back 1200 R6 credits ⁠— or 840 if you have a Year 5 pass ⁠— and gives you access to those 21 tiers of rewards, plus an additional 70 through the premium side.

This includes full uniforms for: Amaru, Finka, Fuze, Gridlock, Hibana, Iana, Jackal, Lesion, Melusi, Mute, Nokk, Sledge, Vigil, and Zero. There’s also weapon skins, charms, renown boosters, alpha packs, and more available. Plus, you’ll even recoup most of the cost of your battle pass. It’s the best deal yet.

Shadow Legacy battle pass challenges

70 tiers is a bit of a daunting task to get through. Thankfully, Ubisoft is putting on some challenges to make the XP grind a bit easier. You’ll have five personal challenges to complete, plus an additional team challenge every week that’ll net you bonus XP. Each challenge equates to nearly one tier's worth of experience (1000 XP).

Here’s a list of all the challenges you can complete in the Shadow Legacy battle pass:

Below The Radar: Destroy 15 surveillance cameras (850 XP)

Blind enemies: Blind 30 enemies with stun grenades, Ying’s Candela, or Blitz’s Shield (850 XP)

Explosive kills: Kill 20 enemies with explosives (850 XP)

Rifle Expert: Reach the 50 rifle kills threshold (850 XP)

Sharpshooter: Reach the 50 headshots threshold (850 XP)

When does the Rainbow Six Shadow Legacy battle pass expire?

You’ll have 39 days to complete your battle pass from September 10, the launch of Operation Shadow Legacy. That means you’ll have until October 19 to unlock all 70 tiers and get all the rewards you could possibly want.

After that, they’ll be gone for good, so be sure to get the most value for money ⁠— especially if you buy the battle pass ⁠— by grinding your way to the top.