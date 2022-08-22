Rainbow Six patch Y7S3 notes: Recoil changes, Finka nerf, Fuze & Kali buffs

The patch notes for Season 3 of Rainbow Six Siege Year 7 are finally here, with some huge changes coming to several popular Operators as well as recoil changes and more.

In the Designer’s Notes posted on August 22, the Siege devs went into detail on the changes coming in the Brutal Swarm Season Test Server, and why certain changes had to be made.

Assessing pick rates and success of different Operators, recoil on different weapons for PC vs console, and gadget balancing, here are the full Rainbow Six Y7S3 patch notes.

Rainbow Six Siege Y7S3 patch notes

Weapon balancing

Weapon recoil

Weapon Recoil on Console will no longer follow changes made on PC and is unimpacted by the following changes.

Vertical recoil has been increased on all weapons and adjusted to their expected power level.

Increased overall recoil on:

All Assault Rifles

All SMGs

All LMGs

Machine Pistols

Weapon recoil on console

Softened overall recoil on:

M762

R4C

MX4

EVO-3 Scorpion

Increased overall recoil on:

6P41

LMG-E

G8A1

Spear .308

Recoil attachments

Compensator Added the Compensator to the following weapons: 6P41 (Fuze, Finka) M249 SAW (Gridlock) FMG9 (Nokk, Smoke) SPSMG9 (Kali, Clash) MP5 (Doc, Rook, Melusi) P90 (Doc, Rook) C1 9mm (Frost) M12 (Caveira)



Flash Hider The Flash Hider will be removed from the following DMRs: 417 (Twitch, Lion, Sens) Ots-03 (Glaz) CAMRS (Buck) SR-25 (Blackbeard, Flores) MK14 (Dokakebi) Added Flash Hider to the following weapons: C1 9mm (Frost)

Muzzle Brake Added the Muzzle Brake to the following weapons: 6P41 (Fuze, Finka) AUG A2 (IQ, Wamai) G8A1 (IQ, Amaru) M249 (Capitao) Bearing-9 (Hibana, Echo, TB) M249 SAW (Gridlock) SMG-11 (Amaru, Smoke, Mute) SPSMG9 (Kali, Clash) C1 9mm (Frost)

Vertical Grip Added Vertical Grip to the following weapons: OTs-03 (Glaz) ARX (Nomad) C1 9mm (Frost) T-5 (Lesion, Oryx)

Suppressor Removed damage reduction.

Extended Barrel Added the Extended Barrel to the following weapons: 9x19VSN (Kapkan, Tachanka, Azami) MP5K (Mute, Wamai) FMG9 (Nokk, Smoke) MPX (Valkyrie, Warden) PDW9 (Jackal, Osa) T-5 (Lesion, Oryx) 552 Commando (IQ) G36C (Ash, Iana) Spear .308 (Finka, Thunderbird) Bearing-9 (Hibana, Echo, Thunderbird) K1A (Vigil) MP7 (Zero, Bandit) MP5 (Rook, Doc, Melusi) F2 (Twitch)

Angled Grip Added the Angled Grip to the following weapons: L85A1 (Sledge, Thatcher) R4C (Ash) 417 (Twitch, Lion) OTs-03 (Glaz) 6P (Fuze, Finka) SR25 (BB. Flores) M249 (Capitao) LMG-E (Zofia) Spear (Finka, TB) ARX (Nomad, Iana) F90 (Gridlock) M249 SAW (Gridlock) MP5 (Doc, Rook, Melusi) 416 (Jager) Vector (Mira, Goyo) T-5 (Lesion, Oryx) SMG-11 (Amaru, Smoke, Mute)

Laser Added the Laser to the following weapons: OTs-03 (Glaz) G8A1 (IQ) GSH-18 (Finka, Fuze, Glaz, Kapkan, Tachanka) C75 AUTO (Dokkaebi, Vigil, Kali)

Weapon Sights Added all sights up to the maximum allowed for the following operators: Alibi ACS12: +1.5 Amaru G8A1: +1.5 Dokkaebi BOSG: +1.5 +2.0 Fuze AK-12: +1.5 Fuze 6P41: +2.0 Finka Spear: +1.5 Gridlock F90: +1.5 Goyo TCSG: +1.5 Hibana Type: +2.0 IQ AUG: +1.5 +2.0 Jackal C7E: +1.5 Kaid TCSG: +1.5 Lion V308: +1.5 Maestro ACS12: +1.5 Nomad AK74: +2.0 Osa 556: +1.5 Rook MP5: +1.5 Thermite 556: +1.5 Thatcher AR33: +2.0 Thatcher L85A2: +1.5 Vigil BOSG: +1.5 +2.0 Zofia M762: +1.5 Changed maximum sight available to the following operators: Goyo Vector: +1.5 Ace AK-12: -2.0 +1.5 Iana ARX: -1.5 Mute MP5K: -1.5 Nomad ARX: -2.5 +1.5 Sledge L85A2: -2.5 Kaid AUG: -1.5 Finka 6P41: -2.5 +2.0 Zofia LMG-E: -2.5 Wamai MP5: -1.5 Capitao Para: +2.0 Blackbeard MK17: +2.0 Iana G36: +1.5 Frost C1: +1.5 Pulse UMP: +1.5



Gadget Balancing

Ubisoft There are a number of changes in Y7S3.

EMP Grenade Added EMP Impact Grenade as 3rd Gadget to the following Operators: Blackbeard Montagne Dokkaebi Nokk Gridlock Sledge Lion Osa



Frag Grenade Reduce range to 3.6 meters Change damage curve

Hard Breach Charge Reduce activation time to 4s (from 5)



Operator Balancing