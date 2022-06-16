Rainbow Six Operation Vector Glare battle pass: All rewards & challenges

The new Rainbow Six season has launched, and that means a battle pass for Operation Vector Glare. Players can earn more than 100 in-game rewards, with challenges helping players on the grind to the end: here’s how it works.

Operation Vector Glare has finally launched in Rainbow Six Siege. It might have been delayed a week, but players can now finally get their hands on new operator Sens, the Close Quarter deathmatch map, the Shooting Range, and more content.

That includes the battle pass, which is back with more rewards for players to grind for across the next three months. Here’s how it works.

How much does the Vector Glare battle pass cost?

Rainbow Six’s Operation Vector Glare battle pass comes with two tracks: Free and Premium.

The Free track comes as described, not costing players a dime. You can still progress through the battle pass as normal, but you’ll get limited rewards when leveling up.

The Premium track will set players back 1200 R6 Credits (or 2670 R6 Credits if you want a boost through 20 Tiers). However, players earn back half of these on the grind to Tier 100, and can access all the rewards ⁠— including early access to Sens before everyone else.

If you change your mind, you can buy the Premium track later and all previous rewards earned on the paid side will be unlocked for the taking.

What rewards are in the Vector Glare battle pass?

Rainbow Six’s Operation Vector Glare battle pass includes the usual rewards Ubisoft has offered in recent seasons. Players can collect new operator and weapon skins, Alpha and Bravo packs, renown boosters, and more.

Free-to-play players will only have access to a limited set of rewards that include some weapon charms and parts of skins. Those who buy the battle pass and grind all the way through to Tier 100 will get everything on offer ⁠— including some R6 Credits back.

More than a dozen operators are getting skins in the battle pass ranging from Epic to Legendary tier. They include: Amaru, Bandit, Castle, Clash, Doc, Frost, Lion, Melusi, Montagne, Nomad, Pulse, Sens, Thunderbird, Twitch, and Ying.

Once you hit Tier 100, there’s still some bonus rewards on offer. You can earn an Alpha pack for every five Tiers you grind past that point, so there’s no need to stop playing if you’re a Siege fanatic.

Vector Glare battle pass challenges

To help you get through the Operation Vector Glare battle pass, you can complete fortnightly challenges. These are good ways to get a healthy dose of experience ⁠— often covering near a tier’s worth on your way up.

They’re split into two different forms: individual challenges which are randomized from player to player, and community challenges everyone can participate in. Just contributing once to the community challenge will give you the experience if the goal is met, while the individual ones require a bit more grinding.

Keep an eye out for the challenges changing every fortnight and be sure to complete them to make the grind a bit smoother.

When does the Vector Glare battle pass expire?

The Rainbow Six Operation Vector Glare battle pass is set to expire on September 5, 2022, as listed in-game.

This is likely when we’ll start hearing news about Rainbow Six Year 7 Season 3 and the planned operator and map releases, so keep your eyes peeled for more information in that regard.